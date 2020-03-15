Meghan Markle's Iconic Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock

Back in February 2019, when Meghan Markle visited the United States for her baby shower, she was spotted in a truly killer pair of sunglasses.

The Duchess' incredible Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses sold out almost immediately, thanks to the Meghan Markle Effect.

Now, the shades are back in stock at Nordstrom and on Amazon—for the moment, at least.

The Duchess of Sussex's maternity style, just like the rest of her style, was perfection. When Meghan was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City when she visited the States for her baby shower in February 2019, fans were instantly obsessed with the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses she was wearing.

In addition to boasting top-notch eye shielding (the sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection), these bold, cat-eye shades evoke major Old Hollywood glamour with their obvious Audrey Hepburn vibes.

Thanks to the Meghan Markle Effect, these sunglasses sold out almost immediately after the photos of her wearing them were released. Now, more than a year later, they are finally back in stock at Nordstrom and on .

