Meghan Markle's Iconic Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Meghan Markle And Abigail Spencer Leaving Restaurant In New York
ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News
    • The Duchess' incredible Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses sold out almost immediately, thanks to the Meghan Markle Effect.
      • Now, the shades are back in stock at Nordstrom and on Amazon—for the moment, at least.

        Get your credit card ready because one of Meghan Markle's most iconic accessories is back in stock—for now, at least.

        The Duchess of Sussex's maternity style, just like the rest of her style, was perfection. When Meghan was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City when she visited the States for her baby shower in February 2019, fans were instantly obsessed with the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses she was wearing.

        In addition to boasting top-notch eye shielding (the sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection), these bold, cat-eye shades evoke major Old Hollywood glamour with their obvious Audrey Hepburn vibes.

        Thanks to the Meghan Markle Effect, these sunglasses sold out almost immediately after the photos of her wearing them were released. Now, more than a year later, they are finally back in stock at Nordstrom and on Amazon.

        The black Le Specs glasses are going for $69 at Nordstrom:

        Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses
        Courtesy
        Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses
        LE SPECS nordstrom.com
        $69.00
        SHOP NOW

        And for the same price on Amazon, where several other styles and colors are also available:

        Le Specs Women's Air Heart Sunglasses, Black Gold/Khaki Mono, One Size
        Le Specs Women's Air Heart Sunglasses, Black Gold/Khaki Mono, One Size
        Le Specs amazon.com
        $69.00
        SHOP NOW

