Eyewear brand Quay and musician Lizzo are back with a second collaboration consisting of glammed-out sunnies, blue light glasses, and a set of three limited-edition sunglasses. This time, the collection comes with an important message for fans: Get out there and vote in the 2020 election. (In case you missed it: Joe Biden just announced Kamala Harris as his VP pick.)

Lizzo and Quay have partnered with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to lift barriers to voting in the US, especially for communities of color. As part of the campaign, Quay will donate $100,000 to LDF's Prepared to Vote initiative to protect voting rights and support Black political engagement and Lawyers' Committee's Election Protection program.

"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we're making a change," says Lizzo. "But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn't something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power."

In addition to promoting her new range of eyewear with Quay, the singer was photographed in a face mask that read "vote" on it to further promote the importance of the November election. For the campaign, Quay tapped Quinn Wilson, Lizzo's Creative Director and long-time friend, to concept and direct the shoot.

As for what sunnies Lizzo wears and loves, the musician says, "I know I've taken a lot of pics in the ICY, but I wear TRANSCEND everyday. I got a pair in the purse and a pair by the pool." Prices start at $55 for the eyewear with the limited-edition selects priced at $125.

