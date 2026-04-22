Spring 2026 belongs to Isa Briones. The Pitt star became an Actor Award winner, returned to Broadway after two years, and made a name for herself on the street style front. She's not letting one feat stop her from achieving another, either. Hours before her 7pm performance of Broadway's Just In Time, Briones made a pit stop in a jeans outfit Dr. Trinity Santos would wear out of scrubs.

Briones traded center stage at the Circle in the Square Theatre for the Museum of Broadway, where she announced the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. She started her pre-show outfit with a classic white tank top from Calvin Klein, stacked beneath a fitted blazer. The shade of chocolate brown gave her look a relaxed, '90s-inspired feel.

Next, Briones matched her tank's sleek simplicity with dark-wash jeans. Being low-rise and wide-leg, they tapped into spring's emerging, trouser-like denim trend. Perhaps she got fashion editor Lauren Tappan's memo to "soften up the look" with boho-chic separates. Finally, pointy brown pumps emerged from beneath each Briones's hem, a move fresh from Bella Hadid's boho playbook.

Article continues below

Isa Briones attended a Broadway event in a white tank top and jeans outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Briones's fans see her in scrubs more than jeans, given she prefers statement skirts or pants trends while on-duty. Last month, she attended another theater event (the opening of off-Broadway's Seagull: True Story) in capris nearly identical to the pairs in Hadid's closet. She even styled them similarly with a peekaboo, lace-trimmed camisole and a vintage-looking blazer. Peep-toe kitten heels were the cherry on top of Briones's fresh-from-the-'90s set.

Last month, she RSVP'd "yes" to another Broadway affair in the capri pants trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently on her Just In Time press tour, Briones's anti-pencil skirt took her leather moto jacket from edgy to elegant. The black, bubble-hem maxi felt so on-brand for her. She's garnered an affinity for taffeta trains on red carpets, as proven by her pink skirt at a pre-Golden Globes party. April 13 marked her trademark's first foray into street styling, though.

Earlier this month, Briones turned heads in a statement maxi skirt around NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not know it from her work on The Pitt, but Briones has enough sartorial prowess to become one of your favorite fashion girls. In just a few weeks, she made trends like low-rise jeans, capri pants, and maxi skirts feel more attainable than ever. Fingers crossed Briones gets to show this non-scrubs side to herself during The Pitt Season 3.

Shop Jeans Outfits Inspired by Isa Briones

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors