Amal Clooney's Citrus September Jumpsuit Says Brat Green Summer Is Officially Over

The star departed the Venice Film Festival in a clementine-colored travel outfit

Amal Clooney departs the 81st Venice Film Festival with husband George Clooney.
Amal Clooney calls for a citrus September, departing the Venice Film Festival in a tangerine jumpsuit.
The Venice Film Festival has been as big a moment for fashion as it's been for movies. The 81st annual event started last Wednesday and continues on through this Saturday, and the looks have been nothing short of show-stoppers. One particularly bright star, on and off the carpet, is Amal Clooney. Over the past week, the human rights lawyer flaunted the colorful contents of her suitcase including a canary yellow sundress and a shimmering Versace gown. And today, she said, "That's a wrap!" with a tangerine-toned travel outfit.

Clooney's idea of an airport look is simple, but not in the sweatsuit "groufit" and Uggs kind of way. Departing the film festival this morning, she wore a brilliant orange sleeveless jumpsuit with a mock neck, a high waist, and of course, a cape. Clooney accessorized with a small white shoulder bag, oversized black square-framed sunglasses, and metallic silver high heeled sandals.

She highlighted her clementine-colored get-up with soft glam—medium-length nude nails, an effortlessly blown-out side part (Gen Z is quaking), and a lightly glossed lip.

Last week, she arrived in Venice wearing an equally vibrant citrus shade, a lemon chiffon mini dress with a flouncy skirt and a curly lettuce hem. She added a "first day of vacation" feel with beige Manolo Blahnik peep-toe wedges and an oversized straw hat, wrapped in a gold scarf.

She later attended a Cartier dinner in a custom Bach Mai gown with shiny fringe that gradated from ice to berry blue. And on the red carpet, Clooney wore a custom Atelier Versace butter yellow corseted gown.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Amal Clooney takes the butter yellow trend to the red carpet.

We saw a lot of black, white, and beige on the red carpet and throughout the film festival, neutral tones with striking silhouettes ruled the step and repeat. But Clooney wasn't the only one with a bold color palette. In fact, a few other stars got the fruit-forward agenda, too. Emily Ratajkowski wore a kiwi-colored archival Gucci gown from 2004. Emma Corbin rocked a nearly neon lime skirt suit from Miu Miu. Jenna Ortega walked the carpet wearing a custom Christian Dior wedding dress in cherry red tulle.

jenna ortega wears winona ryder's beetlejuice wedding dress

Jenna Ortega reimagines Winona Ryder's cherry red wedding dress from the original Beetlejuice.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Emily Ratajkowski kills the carpet in kiwi.

Emma Corrin is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Emma Corin tries brat green on the carpet.

After a summer ruled by the brat green trend, Amal Clooney's clementine jumpsuit is enough to start a citrus September movement. Scroll down to shop orange looks inspired by the star.

Frida Jumpsuit
Amanda Uprichard Frida Jumpsuit

Forty Flowy Jumpsuit
Essentiel Antwerp Forty Flowy Jumpsuit

Blynn Draped Jumpsuit
Amur Blynn Draped Jumpsuit

Pleated Plunge Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Mac Duggal Pleated Plunge Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Star Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Tahari ASL Star Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amapola Rosette Convertible Strap Jumpsuit
MANGO Amapola Rosette Convertible Strap Jumpsuit

