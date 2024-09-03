Amal Clooney's Citrus September Jumpsuit Says Brat Green Summer Is Officially Over
The star departed the Venice Film Festival in a clementine-colored travel outfit
The Venice Film Festival has been as big a moment for fashion as it's been for movies. The 81st annual event started last Wednesday and continues on through this Saturday, and the looks have been nothing short of show-stoppers. One particularly bright star, on and off the carpet, is Amal Clooney. Over the past week, the human rights lawyer flaunted the colorful contents of her suitcase including a canary yellow sundress and a shimmering Versace gown. And today, she said, "That's a wrap!" with a tangerine-toned travel outfit.
Clooney's idea of an airport look is simple, but not in the sweatsuit "groufit" and Uggs kind of way. Departing the film festival this morning, she wore a brilliant orange sleeveless jumpsuit with a mock neck, a high waist, and of course, a cape. Clooney accessorized with a small white shoulder bag, oversized black square-framed sunglasses, and metallic silver high heeled sandals.
She highlighted her clementine-colored get-up with soft glam—medium-length nude nails, an effortlessly blown-out side part (Gen Z is quaking), and a lightly glossed lip.
Last week, she arrived in Venice wearing an equally vibrant citrus shade, a lemon chiffon mini dress with a flouncy skirt and a curly lettuce hem. She added a "first day of vacation" feel with beige Manolo Blahnik peep-toe wedges and an oversized straw hat, wrapped in a gold scarf.
She later attended a Cartier dinner in a custom Bach Mai gown with shiny fringe that gradated from ice to berry blue. And on the red carpet, Clooney wore a custom Atelier Versace butter yellow corseted gown.
We saw a lot of black, white, and beige on the red carpet and throughout the film festival, neutral tones with striking silhouettes ruled the step and repeat. But Clooney wasn't the only one with a bold color palette. In fact, a few other stars got the fruit-forward agenda, too. Emily Ratajkowski wore a kiwi-colored archival Gucci gown from 2004. Emma Corbin rocked a nearly neon lime skirt suit from Miu Miu. Jenna Ortega walked the carpet wearing a custom Christian Dior wedding dress in cherry red tulle.
After a summer ruled by the brat green trend, Amal Clooney's clementine jumpsuit is enough to start a citrus September movement. Scroll down to shop orange looks inspired by the star.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
