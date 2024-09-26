Charlotte Tilbury's 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Destined to Go Viral Again
They're filled with editor-favorite finds.
It might still be September, but I’m in a gift-giving state of mind now that Charlotte Tilbury’s 2024 beauty advent calendar is back again—and bringing a chance to sample Tilbury’s signature glow with it.
Charlotte Tilbury—as in the makeup artist and her label—has amassed a cult following over the years. Her brand is behind some of the dewiest faces in Hollywood and beyond. Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Phoebe Dynevor are all mega fans of the line, while staples like the iconic Magic Cream moisturizer and the Pillow Talk range of everyday lipsticks have spawned roughly one million dupes each. New launches, like its fledgling perfume range or the lip plumber-gloss hybrid, aptly called Plumpgasm, have gone viral and even earned Marie Claire editors' stamp of approval. Read: Expert beauty editors consider the best Charlotte Tilbury products to be some of the best beauty products overall, point-blank-period.
This year, the label is releasing Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest of Love. The 12-day set arrives in a glamorous, cherry-red, heart-shaped box. Retailing for $220, it contains a mix of full-size and sample-sized products—I won't tell you which ones are which size. (That would ruin the surprise, which I would hate to do.) However, expect to find the Beauty Light Wand cream blush in the shade "Pinkgasm," one of the brand's Lip Cheat lip liner pencils, a holiday party-approved red lipstick from the Matte Revolution range, and more.
Last year's Charlotte Tilbury calendar amassed a waiting list that was 30,000 beauty-lovers strong. If the 2024 edition catches your attention, it's best to click fast. Use this as the perfect excuse to get your gift-giving done early, or just treat it as a gift to yourself before the holiday season. I won't judge.
If you're not in the mood to shop for holiday goodies just yet, don't fret—I rounded up a few of the individual products included in each Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar for you to restock your vanity with now.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
WNBA Style Stars Are Bringing Their A-Game to the Playoffs
Here are the most major looks we caught in the tunnel.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
"Somewhat Sporty" Girls Will Feel So Seen by This Reformation Collab
These shoes were made for prancing.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted
And she had Abby Wambach as a coach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Surprise, Revolve's 2024 Advent Calendar Is Already Here
The iconic gift that keeps giving is back.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Beauty Advent Calendars Make the Perfect Holiday Gift
The gift that keeps on giving.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated