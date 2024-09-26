It might still be September, but I’m in a gift-giving state of mind now that Charlotte Tilbury’s 2024 beauty advent calendar is back again—and bringing a chance to sample Tilbury’s signature glow with it.

Charlotte Tilbury—as in the makeup artist and her label—has amassed a cult following over the years. Her brand is behind some of the dewiest faces in Hollywood and beyond. Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Phoebe Dynevor are all mega fans of the line, while staples like the iconic Magic Cream moisturizer and the Pillow Talk range of everyday lipsticks have spawned roughly one million dupes each. New launches, like its fledgling perfume range or the lip plumber-gloss hybrid, aptly called Plumpgasm, have gone viral and even earned Marie Claire editors' stamp of approval. Read: Expert beauty editors consider the best Charlotte Tilbury products to be some of the best beauty products overall, point-blank-period.

Here's a peek inside Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2024. (Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

This year, the label is releasing Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest of Love. The 12-day set arrives in a glamorous, cherry-red, heart-shaped box. Retailing for $220, it contains a mix of full-size and sample-sized products—I won't tell you which ones are which size. (That would ruin the surprise, which I would hate to do.) However, expect to find the Beauty Light Wand cream blush in the shade "Pinkgasm," one of the brand's Lip Cheat lip liner pencils, a holiday party-approved red lipstick from the Matte Revolution range, and more.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love $220 at Charlotte Tilbury

Last year's Charlotte Tilbury calendar amassed a waiting list that was 30,000 beauty-lovers strong. If the 2024 edition catches your attention, it's best to click fast. Use this as the perfect excuse to get your gift-giving done early, or just treat it as a gift to yourself before the holiday season. I won't judge.

If you're not in the mood to shop for holiday goodies just yet, don't fret—I rounded up a few of the individual products included in each Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar for you to restock your vanity with now.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm $35 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Highlighter $42 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow $35 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss $35 at Charlotte Tilbury