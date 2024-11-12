Nothing Comes Between Angelina Jolie and Her Best Designer Trench Coats
On her latest press tour, the star is courting Oscar buzz in the ultimate fall jacket.
Angelina Jolie is gifted in so many ways, but the talent we don't talk about nearly enough is her knack for spotting great coats. She almost seems to have a sixth sense for jacket buying, much the way Katie Holmes does with denim, and she's committed to the look no matter the season. Remember the short-sleeved Dior trench she debuted at Venice Film Festival in August? Of course you do.
Now, it seems Jolie has retired her summer trench for the season. At a Nov. 11 screening of her new film, Maria—a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas—the star stepped out in New York City wearing a traditional beige double-breasted trench coat, complete with strapped cuffs and a waist-cinching belt.
Like a true '90s It Girl, the 49-year-old layered the classic fall jacket atop a black velvet slip dress that fell to her ankles. Apart from a single gold ring and a set of diamond stud earrings, her only other accessory was a simple pair of black leather pumps. Her glam was kept similarly minimal with a feline flick of black eyeliner, a glossy translucent pink lip, and barely-there beige-pink blush. Her honey blonde highlights, meanwhile, were given a sleek blowout with a middle part.
It's worth noting that not all trench coats are alike. Some come in heavyweight materials like leather and wool, while others favor breezier textiles like cotton gabardine, silk, and denim. Some are hooded and capable of repelling water on rainy fall days. Others are embellished with ruffles and embroidery. Although trench coats are traditionally beige, designers have begun to offer the style in alternative neutrals like navy blue, olive green, and stone gray. Simply put, there's a whole world of trench coats out to meet a range of preferences and price points.
What unites all the best trench coats, though, is a billowing cape-like shape that other types of coats simply can't compete with. Few things in life look more chic and mysterious than a trench coat blowing in the wind. Of this, I'm quite convinced. And I have a feeling Angelina Jolie would agree. For her, wearing a trench coat is a way of going incognito even when she's in the spotlight.
“My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats," Jolie toldWSJ. Magazine last year. "It’s just like a hiding thing.”
With a luxe designer trench like hers, though, don't be surprised if you accidentally turn heads.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Trench Coats Inspired By Angelina Jolie
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Olivia Munn Reveals She "Barely Knew" John Mulaney When She Became Pregnant
"It wasn't anything close to 'dating.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ben Affleck Shares Why Jennifer Lopez Movie 'Gigli' "Doesn't Sit Right" With Him
"It was the most famous bomb in history, perhaps."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla’s Son Reveals She’s “Probably” the First Queen to Ever Carry Out a Rather Ordinary Task
A woman of the people.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Profess Their Love With Matching Cherry Red Outfits
The pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Coordinate in Cozy Sweaters on the Set of Their New Movie
I'm obsessed.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Stylist Jared Ellner's First Campaign Nude, With Nothing But It-Bags
Her longtime stylist's first designs are so good, they're all she's wearing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans
She went business-y in an oversize blazer.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Marissa Bode's 'Wicked' Premiere Looks Are Her Personal Introduction to the Red Carpet
Her first red carpet tour is a deeply personal one.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Exudes CEO Energy in a Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit
She's all business in a plaid Versace skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Lily-Rose Depp Plays the Ultimate Girlfriend in Vintage Chanel and Silk Opera Gloves
The star got all dressed up to her support her girlfriend 070 Shake.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Grabs a Matcha in Ugg Slippers and Her Favorite Under-$300 Sunglasses
The star is leaning all the way into affordable fall wardrobe essentials.
By Hanna Lustig Published