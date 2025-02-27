Anna Sawai's Red Carpet Style Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress and Shimmering Louboutin Heels

The awards circuit for 'Shogun' has ended, but her fashion choices are still winning.

Anna Sawai attends a pre oscars party wearing an off the shoulder Carolina Herrera dress with a rosette skirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Anna Sawai has hit red carpet after red carpet this awards season in striking red gowns: a tribute, she revealed at the 2025 SAG Awards, to her breakout Shogun character Lady Mariko. Now that the series' eligible nominations have all been presented (and won), the star is ready to grow in a new style direction.

Sawai's next red carpet era started at Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: a Night for Young Hollywood Party on Feb. 26. Fresh off her SAG win for "Best Female Actor in a Drama Series," stylist Karla Welch steered Sawai toward an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. Up top, a long-sleeve knit created the effect of a crop top, with a slash baring Sawai's stomach below the bandage bodice. Then, her tight-fitting silhouette bloomed into a sculptural satin skirt that resembled a gothic rose. (Symbolic, for an actor whose career is likely opening up after securing her Emmy, Golden Globe, and now SAG trophies.)

Anna Sawai at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Young Hollywood party wearing a Carolina Herrera dress

Anna Sawai attended the Feb. 26 Vanity Fair x Instagram Young Hollywood party in an off-the-runway Carolina Herrera mini dress and Louboutin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sawai's dress hails from Carolina Herrera's Fall 2025 collection, debuted by creative director Wes Gordon at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. In show notes, Gordon described the floral-heavy pieces as "new seeds" in the garden of his shopper's wardrobe. 3-D florals like the one on Sawai's skirt appeared across sculpted tops and floor-length dresses, all in rich shades from burgundy to deep black. "This collection is about exploring the idea of ephemeral beauty—that single elusive moment where everything comes into focus, where everything is perfect in the garden," Gordon said.

A model on the carolina herrera runway wearing a black dress with a rosette skirt

Anna Sawai's Carolina Herrera dress had debuted at the designer's Fall 2025 show during New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Sawai and Welch picked this dress from the bunch for its meaning, it wouldn't be the first time they made a symbolic choice on the red carpet. From her gilded Armani Privé SAG gown to her back-to-back red dresses at the Emmys, Sawai has consistently hewed to a blood-toned palette representing her Shogun character's journey on the show. (Elaborating further would be a spoiler for anyone who hasn't seen the winningest drama series of the past year.)

Anna Sawai arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards wearing a red glittery gown

At the SAG Awards, Anna Sawai wore a custom Armani Privé gown in her character's signature shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was only one touch of red in Sawai's Feb. 26 outfit: the soles of her Christian Louboutin heels. The glittering pointed-toe pumps were crafted from mesh set with tiny crystals, like stardust had been sprinkled in her path to the red carpet. With the year she's had, it doesn't sound too far-fetched.

a close up of Anna Sawai wearing a pair of Louboint naked heels

The only touch of red in Sawai's latest outfit, however, was the sole of her Louboutin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸