Anna Sawai's Red Carpet Style Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress and Shimmering Louboutin Heels
The awards circuit for 'Shogun' has ended, but her fashion choices are still winning.
Anna Sawai has hit red carpet after red carpet this awards season in striking red gowns: a tribute, she revealed at the 2025 SAG Awards, to her breakout Shogun character Lady Mariko. Now that the series' eligible nominations have all been presented (and won), the star is ready to grow in a new style direction.
Sawai's next red carpet era started at Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: a Night for Young Hollywood Party on Feb. 26. Fresh off her SAG win for "Best Female Actor in a Drama Series," stylist Karla Welch steered Sawai toward an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. Up top, a long-sleeve knit created the effect of a crop top, with a slash baring Sawai's stomach below the bandage bodice. Then, her tight-fitting silhouette bloomed into a sculptural satin skirt that resembled a gothic rose. (Symbolic, for an actor whose career is likely opening up after securing her Emmy, Golden Globe, and now SAG trophies.)
Sawai's dress hails from Carolina Herrera's Fall 2025 collection, debuted by creative director Wes Gordon at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. In show notes, Gordon described the floral-heavy pieces as "new seeds" in the garden of his shopper's wardrobe. 3-D florals like the one on Sawai's skirt appeared across sculpted tops and floor-length dresses, all in rich shades from burgundy to deep black. "This collection is about exploring the idea of ephemeral beauty—that single elusive moment where everything comes into focus, where everything is perfect in the garden," Gordon said.
If Sawai and Welch picked this dress from the bunch for its meaning, it wouldn't be the first time they made a symbolic choice on the red carpet. From her gilded Armani Privé SAG gown to her back-to-back red dresses at the Emmys, Sawai has consistently hewed to a blood-toned palette representing her Shogun character's journey on the show. (Elaborating further would be a spoiler for anyone who hasn't seen the winningest drama series of the past year.)
There was only one touch of red in Sawai's Feb. 26 outfit: the soles of her Christian Louboutin heels. The glittering pointed-toe pumps were crafted from mesh set with tiny crystals, like stardust had been sprinkled in her path to the red carpet. With the year she's had, it doesn't sound too far-fetched.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Track Pants Are Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Funny Girl
Keyla Monterroso Mejia always thought of herself as a Hollywood outsider. But with a handful of big-deal projects that debut this year, she’s realizing the joke may be on her.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Isla Gordon's Girlboss Style Evolution Gets Symbolic on 'Running Point'
Costume designer Salvador Perez dishes on Kate Hudson's signature workwear throughout the Netflix series.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
On 'Running Point,' Isla Gordon's Girlboss Style Evolution Gets Symbolic
Costume designer Salvador Perez dishes on Kate Hudson's signature workwear throughout the Netflix series.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Reboots Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Fendi Baguette Bag at Milan Fashion Week
The star toted one of her character's most iconic accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Struts Marni's Fall 2025 Runway in an Electric Yellow Dress
She hasn't hit the catwalk since a stroll with her mom in the '90s.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Matches a 2025 Designer Sneaker Trend to Her Cheetah Prada Bag
She's a pro at mixing It-pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
2025 Oscar Nominees Feast on Rare Vintage Fashion at Their Annual Pre-Awards Dinner
These looks were served extra-rare.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber's Freshly Announced Fila Collaboration Epitomizes Cool-Mom Multitasking
She announced the forthcoming sportswear drop with a chic mommy-coded campaign.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Parades Around in Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Ugg Slippers on Set With Benny Blanco
The singer slipped into multiple sheer, lacy looks on the set of her new music video.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Monica Barbaro "Embraces Her Own Looks" on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Even with a major first-time nomination, the star stayed true to herself.
By Halie LeSavage Published