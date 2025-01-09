It's been a glitzy week in Hollywood dressing. On Jan. 5, the 2025 Golden Globes provided a bit of much-needed sparkle, with stars channeling the trophies they aspired to claim. Gilded dresses were all the rage and attendees such as Cate Blanchett, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Eiza González all leaned into the theme.

Only three days later, Anne Hathaway brought the opulent aesthetic to Shanghai, China, when she attended a Bulgari event on Jan. 8. She, too, was right on theme, dressing in yellow gold from head to toe, as a tribute to the famous fine jewelry brand.

The Mother's Instinct actor was outfitted in a shimmering Oscar de la Renta dress styled by Erin Walsh. The metallic number gave off palpable Audrey Hepburn vibes, hitting Hathaway right above the ankles. With its A-line silhouette and retro tea length, the glimmering gown felt right out of the 1950s. Meanwhile, its angular floating neckline made the vintage-inspired design feel a touch more modern.

Anne Hathaway channels Audrey Hepburn in a gold tea length dress by Oscar de la Renta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aesthetics aside, the dress's length also had an important function, for it perfectly showed off Hathaway's $475 Christian Louboutin pumps. The peep-toe style also featured a golden sheen that sparkled nearly as much as her jewelry.

As she was celebrating the opening of Bulgari's Infinity Serpents Exhibition, the star accessorized accordingly, wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bulgari pieces for the occasion. Her look was all diamonds and snakes, with her earrings, necklace, and rings all embellished with the brand's signature Serpenti motif.

She accessorized accordingly, wearing Serpenti jewels for Bvlgari's Infinity Serpents Exhibition. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway's hair and makeup was likewise Hepburn-inspired. She wore her hair up in an elegant twist, with side-swept bangs and swiped on a simple coral lip.

Her hair was pulled up in to a '50s-style twist that matched her vintage aesthetic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stars from Ariana Grande (in archival Givenchy) and Kaia Gerber (also in archival Givenchy) have recently gotten in touch with an inner My Fair Lady in Hepburn-inspired pieces, from empire-waist beaded dresses to elbow-length gloves. Some 70 years later, this look is still the moment.

