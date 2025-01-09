Anne Hathaway Goes Full Audrey Hepburn in a Golden Midi Dress, $475 Christian Louboutin Pumps, and Bulgari Jewels
Some 70 years later, this look is still the moment.
It's been a glitzy week in Hollywood dressing. On Jan. 5, the 2025 Golden Globes provided a bit of much-needed sparkle, with stars channeling the trophies they aspired to claim. Gilded dresses were all the rage and attendees such as Cate Blanchett, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Eiza González all leaned into the theme.
Only three days later, Anne Hathaway brought the opulent aesthetic to Shanghai, China, when she attended a Bulgari event on Jan. 8. She, too, was right on theme, dressing in yellow gold from head to toe, as a tribute to the famous fine jewelry brand.
The Mother's Instinct actor was outfitted in a shimmering Oscar de la Renta dress styled by Erin Walsh. The metallic number gave off palpable Audrey Hepburn vibes, hitting Hathaway right above the ankles. With its A-line silhouette and retro tea length, the glimmering gown felt right out of the 1950s. Meanwhile, its angular floating neckline made the vintage-inspired design feel a touch more modern.
Aesthetics aside, the dress's length also had an important function, for it perfectly showed off Hathaway's $475 Christian Louboutin pumps. The peep-toe style also featured a golden sheen that sparkled nearly as much as her jewelry.
As she was celebrating the opening of Bulgari's Infinity Serpents Exhibition, the star accessorized accordingly, wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bulgari pieces for the occasion. Her look was all diamonds and snakes, with her earrings, necklace, and rings all embellished with the brand's signature Serpenti motif.
Hathaway's hair and makeup was likewise Hepburn-inspired. She wore her hair up in an elegant twist, with side-swept bangs and swiped on a simple coral lip.
Stars from Ariana Grande (in archival Givenchy) and Kaia Gerber (also in archival Givenchy) have recently gotten in touch with an inner My Fair Lady in Hepburn-inspired pieces, from empire-waist beaded dresses to elbow-length gloves. Some 70 years later, this look is still the moment.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
These Aritzia Sale Finds Will Be the Backbone of My 2025 Wardrobe
New year, new clothes.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo
The Princess of Wales posed for a black-and-white pic by one of her favorite photogs.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Actress Jessie Andrews Feels Empowered by Constantly Rebranding Herself
The 'Love Bomb' star and fashion entrepreneur speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The Adidas Sambas Sneaker Is Still Every A-Lister’s Favorite Shoe
It's such a timeless option.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Hailey Bieber Tackles the Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid Trend for Dinner With Kendall Jenner
She combined winter's two biggest outerwear trends.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Pairs a Backless Dress and Loewe's $7,400 Beaded Squeeze Bag for Date Night With Ethan Slater
Her version is coated in beads.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Brings Her Favorite Mom-Friendly Bag Trend Into the New Year, Styling a Duster Coat With a Massive Clutch
Designer bags 🤝 diaper bags
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Kicks Off Her Bridal Fashion Era With a $6,500 Wedding-Inspired Dress and "Love Affair" Pumps
She's all-in on the little white dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Nails Millionaire Dressing With a Surprisingly Casual, $7,180 Outfit From The Row
Every piece is from The Row, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Birkin Streak for a Classic Chanel Bag and Marilyn Monroe Fur Coat
Marilyn Monroe would have loved this outfit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kate Hudson Honors Kate Winslet at the 2025 Golden Globes With a 'Titanic'-Inspired Diamond Necklace
Her heart did, in fact, go on.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published