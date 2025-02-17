Hailey Bieber Styles a Barn Jacket Like a Mini Dress Over 2025's Rising Boot Trend
The model loves a pantsless moment.
Hailey Bieber just confirmed that barn jackets are one of 2025's most consistent trends. Having already taken the celeb-favored trend for a test drive—pantsless, no less—Bieber decided to style a barn jacket as a mini dress while heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel.
The Rhode founder was photographed outside the iconic venue on Feb. 14. Always a fan of oversize outerwear, Bieber decided to wear a beige Prada barn jacket with a pair of black riding boots and vintage black Miu Miu glasses.
While Bieber's exact barn jacket appears to be sold out online, similar styles are still available to shop.
Prada
Everlane
MARANT ÉTOILE
Much like her barn jacket, Bieber's riding boots reference a growing equestrian influence throughout the fashion industry. While Bella Hadid has always perpetuated the horse girl trend, a plethora of celebrities, including Zendaya, have started embracing riding boots in recent months. It would seem as though the English preppy countryside trend is truly taking hold.
Reformation
Black Suede Studio
Everlane
Hailey celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing several steamy underwear selfies taken with husband Justin Bieber. The couple—who are parents to son Jack Blues—posed in front of a mirror, and enjoyed chocolate gateau and red wine. For the romantic holiday, Hailey wore a pair of red boxer briefs, with a matching red cardigan and a white ribbed vest. She layered the outfit with a rich girl black fur coat featuring feathery sleeves. Meanwhile, Justin's tattoos were on full display, with the musician going shirtless in a leopard print tie and black boxers.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, Hailey discussed how her pregnancy affected her relationship with Justin. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me," she told the outlet. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.
