Hailey Bieber Styles a Barn Jacket Like a Mini Dress Over 2025's Rising Boot Trend

The model loves a pantsless moment.

Hailey Bieber wearing a barn jacket
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber just confirmed that barn jackets are one of 2025's most consistent trends. Having already taken the celeb-favored trend for a test drivepantsless, no less—Bieber decided to style a barn jacket as a mini dress while heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Rhode founder was photographed outside the iconic venue on Feb. 14. Always a fan of oversize outerwear, Bieber decided to wear a beige Prada barn jacket with a pair of black riding boots and vintage black Miu Miu glasses.

Hailey Bieber wears a barn coat as a mini dress

Hailey Bieber co-signs 2025's barn jacket trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber wears a barn coat as a mini dress

Bieber arriving at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 14.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Bieber's exact barn jacket appears to be sold out online, similar styles are still available to shop.

Technical Canvas Blouson JacketPrada
Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket

The Barn JacketEverlane
The Barn Jacket

Joanna Denim JacketMARANT ÉTOILE
Joanna Denim Jacket

Much like her barn jacket, Bieber's riding boots reference a growing equestrian influence throughout the fashion industry. While Bella Hadid has always perpetuated the horse girl trend, a plethora of celebrities, including Zendaya, have started embracing riding boots in recent months. It would seem as though the English preppy countryside trend is truly taking hold.

Nancy Knee BootReformation
Nancy Knee Boot

Pace Leather BootsBlack Suede Studio
Pace Leather Boots

The Riding BootEverlane
The Riding Boot

Hailey celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing several steamy underwear selfies taken with husband Justin Bieber. The couple—who are parents to son Jack Blues—posed in front of a mirror, and enjoyed chocolate gateau and red wine. For the romantic holiday, Hailey wore a pair of red boxer briefs, with a matching red cardigan and a white ribbed vest. She layered the outfit with a rich girl black fur coat featuring feathery sleeves. Meanwhile, Justin's tattoos were on full display, with the musician going shirtless in a leopard print tie and black boxers.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

A photo posted by on

In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, Hailey discussed how her pregnancy affected her relationship with Justin. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me," she told the outlet. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸