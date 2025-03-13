Anne Hathaway's Burgundy Adidas Sambas Expertly Translate a Winter Color Trend to Spring
This look is so granola mom.
In the years since Adidas Sambas hit it big, many sneakers have been dubbed their successor. Pumas Speedcats and Salomons both had their moment, as well as other Adidas styles, like the Gazelle and viral Wales Bonner collab. But try as they might, competitors simply cannot outpace the Samba—this trainer is in it for the long haul.
The sneaker is beloved far and wide, with celeb fans like Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber, and beyond. But even with such wide-spread support, few are as staunchly pro-Samba as actor Anne Hathaway. The Idea of You star has made them an integral part of her weekend wardrobe, regularly slipping hers on for sanity walks and casual outings. And though she's loyal to the OG suede-trimmed design, her color choices vary.
Of course, Hathaway keeps a classic white pair on tap, but yesterday, she debuted a brand new color. While out in Los Angeles on March 12, the star went laid-back and cool. Looking like a Free People ad campaign, she wore a smattering of granola mom basics, styling her army green cargo pants with a khaki padded jacket. From there, Hathaway added a corduroy hobo bag and baseball cap (her off-duty favorite), finishing with—you guessed it!—a pair of burgundy OG Sambas.
Instead of opting for classic black or some form of neutral—like Katie Holmes or Kendall Jenner, for example—Hathaway chose to sport the iconic sneaker style in a rich shade of merlot, effectively playing into one of winter 2025's biggest color trends. Hathaway's cool-girl footwear is totally sold out on the Adidas website, but they can still be found at retailers like Farfetch.
Though their reign has certainly been long-lasting, this is a sure sign that Sambas aren't going anywhere any time soon—at least not if Anne Hathaway has anything to do with it.
Shop Anne Hathaway's Transitional Spring Basics
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
