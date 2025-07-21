Whose life path was determined solely by Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada? No one? Just me? Okay then. Well, you can likely imagine my surprise when Anne Hathaway announced that she would reprise her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The scream I let out when photos of her filming in Manhattan were taken today could shatter glass. Post minor meltdown, I, of course, had to take a closer look at Hathaway’s beauty details, and the hair alone let me know that hard-hitting journalist, Andy Sachs, may be more enamored with the glitz and glam of New York City than she initially thought.

For starters, the actress's hair was long, voluminous, and tumbled down her back, almost grazing her hips as she walked through the streets of New York City. Colored in her signature chocolate brown hue, Hathaway's hair was curled to perfection, and the loose ringlets surrounding her face created the appearance of a faux curtain bang.

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Save for a pair of sunglasses on her face and a few rings on her hand, no other accessories were added to Hathaway’s look, allowing her flawless makeup and bold brows to complement her hair perfectly. In an era wherein short haircuts reign supreme, Hathaway’s long curls are a reminder of just how versatile lengthier tresses can be.

While I subscribe to the notion of a good bob, I also love experimenting with hair extensions, which allow me to create a wide range of looks. If you want to recreate Hathaway’s hairstyle, keep reading for the products I swear by to achieve a similar look.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1 1/4” Extended Barrel Curling Iron $99.99 at Sephora Curls like Hathaway's need the help of an elite curling iron. Look no further than this one from Babyliss. Kenra Professional Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $42 at Ulta A heat protectant that cuts your blow-dry time down considerably? Put it in the cart. Sheglam Hot Streak Leave-In Protection Serum $11.39 at SheGlam Get Hathaway's enviable shine by using a leave-in serum like this one from Sheglam. PSA Heroine $36 at PSA Skin Hathaway's flawless makeup starts with incredible skin. Help address visible pores and texture by using an exfoliating toner like this one from PSA Skin, which contains ingredients such as mandelic and lactic acid. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Smurf'melon $29 at Ulta Get Hathaway's blotted lip look using this mousse-like lipstick from Fenty. A dab onto the lips sheers out the watermelon red to a soft pink.

