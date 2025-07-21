Anne Hathaway’s Curls Look So Good, Even Miranda Priestly Would Approve
Andy Sachs, is that you?
Whose life path was determined solely by Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada? No one? Just me? Okay then. Well, you can likely imagine my surprise when Anne Hathaway announced that she would reprise her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The scream I let out when photos of her filming in Manhattan were taken today could shatter glass. Post minor meltdown, I, of course, had to take a closer look at Hathaway’s beauty details, and the hair alone let me know that hard-hitting journalist, Andy Sachs, may be more enamored with the glitz and glam of New York City than she initially thought.
For starters, the actress's hair was long, voluminous, and tumbled down her back, almost grazing her hips as she walked through the streets of New York City. Colored in her signature chocolate brown hue, Hathaway's hair was curled to perfection, and the loose ringlets surrounding her face created the appearance of a faux curtain bang.
Save for a pair of sunglasses on her face and a few rings on her hand, no other accessories were added to Hathaway’s look, allowing her flawless makeup and bold brows to complement her hair perfectly. In an era wherein short haircuts reign supreme, Hathaway’s long curls are a reminder of just how versatile lengthier tresses can be.
While I subscribe to the notion of a good bob, I also love experimenting with hair extensions, which allow me to create a wide range of looks. If you want to recreate Hathaway’s hairstyle, keep reading for the products I swear by to achieve a similar look.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.