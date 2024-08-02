Look around any city street in America, and endless white skirt outfit ideas will walk by. Most, like Kaia Gerber's white skirt and vintage tee, set the piece up for casual, daytime styling—maybe for going out to dinner, maybe for work on a casual Friday. Then there's Anne Hathaway's take, which says the white skirt trend is the perfect base for a travel outfit.

The Idea of You star was photographed in transit on Friday, August 2, in the opposite of airplane sweatpants and a hoodie. Hathaway towed her luggage for an unknown destination in a white tank top and white eyelet lace skirt. Her top had a high neckline accentuated by two pendant necklaces; her nearly-sheer skirt flowed in the late summer wind. With a pair of oversize sunglasses and metallic sandals on her feet, Hathaway was already dressed for an afternoon on a boardwalk instead of a schlep through the city.

Anne Hathaway looked ready for vacation in a white dress and metallic sandals. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

An all-white outfit might not be a civilian's usual for hitting the road, but Hathaway's travel accessories were universal favorites. She carried a straw hat and her beach read in one hand. In the other, she tripled-down on travel bags with a straw tote, a creamy backpack, and a bright green roller bag.

Anne Hathaway has kept a low style profile this summer. Aside from a stop by a Bulgari party to debut a special corset shirtdress collaboration with Gap, the actress's rare Manhattan sightings have involved easygoing pajama sets and her pair of Alaïa's celebrity-favorite mesh flats.

Her travel outfit is just as easy as her aforementioned co-ord—and at least in terms of celebrity vacation dressing, it's part of a verifiable canon. Katie Holmes traveled in white wide-leg jeans and a matching canvas bag in May. Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown chose a white Banana Republic set to keep the honeymoon vibes going on a late July trip. Maybe they're choosing the color because they're insulated from airport stains and spills; maybe they just can't wait for their destination to break out their beach whites.

Either way, Hathaway's travel outfit gives the white skirt trend of summer 2024 one more A-list endorsement. Shop skirts—and similar dresses—inspired by her OOO outfit below.

Shop White Dresses and Skirts Inspired by Anne Hathaway

