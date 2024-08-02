Anne Hathaway Tweaks the Summer White Skirt Trend for Her Relaxed Travel Outfit
Her version will make you want to book a flight.
Look around any city street in America, and endless white skirt outfit ideas will walk by. Most, like Kaia Gerber's white skirt and vintage tee, set the piece up for casual, daytime styling—maybe for going out to dinner, maybe for work on a casual Friday. Then there's Anne Hathaway's take, which says the white skirt trend is the perfect base for a travel outfit.
The Idea of You star was photographed in transit on Friday, August 2, in the opposite of airplane sweatpants and a hoodie. Hathaway towed her luggage for an unknown destination in a white tank top and white eyelet lace skirt. Her top had a high neckline accentuated by two pendant necklaces; her nearly-sheer skirt flowed in the late summer wind. With a pair of oversize sunglasses and metallic sandals on her feet, Hathaway was already dressed for an afternoon on a boardwalk instead of a schlep through the city.
An all-white outfit might not be a civilian's usual for hitting the road, but Hathaway's travel accessories were universal favorites. She carried a straw hat and her beach read in one hand. In the other, she tripled-down on travel bags with a straw tote, a creamy backpack, and a bright green roller bag.
Anne Hathaway has kept a low style profile this summer. Aside from a stop by a Bulgari party to debut a special corset shirtdress collaboration with Gap, the actress's rare Manhattan sightings have involved easygoing pajama sets and her pair of Alaïa's celebrity-favorite mesh flats.
Her travel outfit is just as easy as her aforementioned co-ord—and at least in terms of celebrity vacation dressing, it's part of a verifiable canon. Katie Holmes traveled in white wide-leg jeans and a matching canvas bag in May. Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown chose a white Banana Republic set to keep the honeymoon vibes going on a late July trip. Maybe they're choosing the color because they're insulated from airport stains and spills; maybe they just can't wait for their destination to break out their beach whites.
Either way, Hathaway's travel outfit gives the white skirt trend of summer 2024 one more A-list endorsement. Shop skirts—and similar dresses—inspired by her OOO outfit below.
Shop White Dresses and Skirts Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Simone Biles Shuts Down Critics Who Had a Problem With Her Husband Jonathan Owens Wearing Her Gold Medal
“Don’t ever make assumptions.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
‘Too Hot to Handle’s Katherine LaPrell Never Thought She’d Find Love on Reality TV
The L.A. model dishes on her time on the Netflix hit (and whether she’s still dating Charlie).
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons Style Era Isn't Over After All
She brought the dreamy florals from her vacation back to the city.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Refines Her Watercolor Floral Dress With a Celebrity-Favorite Heel Trend
She brought the dreamy florals from her vacation back to the city.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kesha Accessorizes a "Birkin Skirt" With Fishnets and Fake Blood at Lollapalooza
This Lollapalooza costume is raising all the questions.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kendall Jenner Adds an Avant-Sporty Touch to the Matching Set Trend
And this time, the juxtaposition works.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Embodies Quiet Luxury in a Ralph Lauren Linen Set and $13,400 Cartier Necklace
The Duchess of Sussex chose an easy linen set for an upcoming TV interview.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Channels Team USA in an Olympic Ralph Lauren Racing Jacket and a Timeless Denim Trend
The model watched Simone Biles compete for gold in the official athlete uniform.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cardi B Reveals Her Third Pregnancy in a Belly-Baring Red Gown and Fur Coat
The rapper announced her third pregnancy in a stunning cut-out gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Packs a Bouquet of Three Floral Dresses Into One Day
The actress consistently outdid herself with every look.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Midi Dress and $6,400 Dior Bag Are the Epitome of the "Rich Mom" Aesthetic
Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published