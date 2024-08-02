Anne Hathaway Tweaks the Summer White Skirt Trend for Her Relaxed Travel Outfit

Her version will make you want to book a flight.

Anne Hathaway walks in New York City wearing a white tank dress featuring a white eyelet skirt
(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Look around any city street in America, and endless white skirt outfit ideas will walk by. Most, like Kaia Gerber's white skirt and vintage tee, set the piece up for casual, daytime styling—maybe for going out to dinner, maybe for work on a casual Friday. Then there's Anne Hathaway's take, which says the white skirt trend is the perfect base for a travel outfit.

The Idea of You star was photographed in transit on Friday, August 2, in the opposite of airplane sweatpants and a hoodie. Hathaway towed her luggage for an unknown destination in a white tank top and white eyelet lace skirt. Her top had a high neckline accentuated by two pendant necklaces; her nearly-sheer skirt flowed in the late summer wind. With a pair of oversize sunglasses and metallic sandals on her feet, Hathaway was already dressed for an afternoon on a boardwalk instead of a schlep through the city.

Anne Hathaway walks around New York City wearing a white eyelet skirt and a matching tank top

Anne Hathaway looked ready for vacation in a white dress and metallic sandals.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Drop-Waist Tank Midi Dress
Madewell Drop-Waist Tank Midi Dress

a pair of gold t strap sandals in front of a plain backdrop
Veronica Beard Amelia Thongs

a pair of celine sunglasses in front of a plain backdrop
Celine Oversized Sunglasses

An all-white outfit might not be a civilian's usual for hitting the road, but Hathaway's travel accessories were universal favorites. She carried a straw hat and her beach read in one hand. In the other, she tripled-down on travel bags with a straw tote, a creamy backpack, and a bright green roller bag.

Sherman Packable Straw Fedora
Janessa Leoné Sherman Packable Straw Fedora

a straw bag by Loewe in front of a plain backdrop
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Raffia & Leather Bucket Bag

a white backpack in front of a plain backdrop
Calpak Terra 26l Laptop Duffel Backpack

a green delsey paris suitcase in front of a plain backdrop
Delsey Paris Now! Hardside - Large Spinner

Anne Hathaway has kept a low style profile this summer. Aside from a stop by a Bulgari party to debut a special corset shirtdress collaboration with Gap, the actress's rare Manhattan sightings have involved easygoing pajama sets and her pair of Alaïa's celebrity-favorite mesh flats.

Her travel outfit is just as easy as her aforementioned co-ord—and at least in terms of celebrity vacation dressing, it's part of a verifiable canon. Katie Holmes traveled in white wide-leg jeans and a matching canvas bag in May. Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown chose a white Banana Republic set to keep the honeymoon vibes going on a late July trip. Maybe they're choosing the color because they're insulated from airport stains and spills; maybe they just can't wait for their destination to break out their beach whites.

Either way, Hathaway's travel outfit gives the white skirt trend of summer 2024 one more A-list endorsement. Shop skirts—and similar dresses—inspired by her OOO outfit below.

Shop White Dresses and Skirts Inspired by Anne Hathaway

Gap × DÔen Eyelet Midi Dress
Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress

Broderie Anglaise Cotton Skirt
Mango Broderie Anglaise Cotton Skirt

Fleur Midi Dress
Hill House Home Fleur Midi Dress

Rhode Nia Dress worn by a model in front of a plain backdrop
Rhode Nia Dress

Off White 3d Flower Midi Skirt
Farm Rio Off White 3d Flower Midi Skirt

a white lily pulitzer eyelet lace dress in front of a plain backdrop
Lily Pulitzer Jenette Eyelet Halter Dress

Elaine Maxi Skirt
Tularosa Elaine Maxi Skirt

Percy Linen Dress
Reformation Percy Linen Dress

Nobodys Child Tizzy Midaxi Dress in White
Nobodys Child Tizzy Midaxi Dress in White

Topics
Anne Hathaway
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸