Anya Taylor-Joy's press tour for The Gorge should have come with a flood warning. Over the last two weeks, the flaxen-haired beauty has unleashed a deluge of elaborate looks upon the public. And frankly, it's starting to feel like a hazard. How am I supposed to go about my day not knowing when her next show-stopping serve is coming? Last week alone, the Golden Globe winner dished up two skirt suits, a Celine cape worn sans pants, an Alexander McQueen Yeti coat, and biker shorts topped with a bubble skirt.

Needless to say, it's been a lot for fans to collectively take in. But at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Feb. 12, the Queen’s Gambit star showed zero sign of style remorse. In fact, she saved her most dramatic look yet for the occasion: a custom, strapless white mini dress that capitalized yet again on the cape trend.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses at The Gorge's Los Angeles premiere in a strapless white Dior mini dress and matching sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy has been a Dior ambassador since 2021. So, naturally, the design—which combines a wool and silk bodice with pleated organza wings—comes courtesy of the French fashion house. As she posed on the red carpet with her fluttering cape held aloft, she looked equally like a leading lady and a soaring bird of paradise. Strappy white satin sandals from Jimmy Choo only heightened the effect.

The Dune star shows off her strapless gown's pleated wingspan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Furiosa actor finished the look by borrowing an assortment of jewelry from the Tiffany & Co. Archives, including two Tiffany Victoria rings, a set of diamond stud earrings, and a dazzling necklace. To that end, she also borrowed a genius accessory styling hack from Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammys red carpet ensemble. Instead of layering her glamorous diamond-encrusted platinum pendant as one normally would, she let the priceless statement piece trail down her back—much the way Carpenter did with her 50-carat Chopard diamond chain at the pop star-studded awards show two weeks ago.

Anya Taylor-Joy accessories her Dior dress with an archival Tiffany diamond pendant necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter lets a Chopard diamond pendant trail down her back at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy was well on her way to fashion icon status before The Gorge, but she really does seem to be soaring to new heights lately. On this press tour, the sky's the limit.