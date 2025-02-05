Anya Taylor-Joy Revives the No-Pants Trend in a Celine Cape and Skintight Micro-Shorts
No pants, no problem.
Anya Taylor-Joy has made one thing abundantly clear on her current press tour for The Gorge. She will serve as many full designer looks as it takes to get the public to see her new movie with Miles Teller, and she won't remove her Louboutin pumps from our necks until we do.
That's perfectly fine by me, of course! In my humble opinion, Taylor-Joy is among the greatest fashion muses of her generation. No wonder Hollywood's hottest stylists—from Zendaya's "image architect" Law Roach to Zoë Kravitz's frequent collaborator Andrew Mukamal—love dressing her. It's unclear who the Dior ambassador is currently working with, but that person definitely deserves a raise for devising her latest coup in New York City.
After stepping out in two Celine skirt suits, one enormous shearling Yeti coat from Alexander McQueen, and a Loewe trapeze jacket layered with biker shorts and a bubble skirt, the Queen’s Gambit star pulled off another dramatic costume change for a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Feb. 4.
Clad in yet another Celine ensemble, the Golden Globe winner tapped into the cape trend with a long black wool cloak. Underneath her statement outerwear, the actor matched a black sleeveless halter crop top with a chunky bejeweled neckline to a pair of skintight micro-shorts. In a nod to the no-pants trend revival seen elsewhere on Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Taylor-Joy accessorized her hot pants with sheer black tights and pointy black leather heels from Christian Louboutin.
What I love about this monochromatic three-piece outfit is how, from afar, it could be mistaken for a conservative cape-dress. Only when the breeze hit the hem of her sweeping poncho did it lift up to reveal the daring set below.
The finished look was Dua Lipa in Chanel meets Charli XCX on the Sweat Tour, and I loved every inch of it. More of this please!
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
