Anya Taylor-Joy has made one thing abundantly clear on her current press tour for The Gorge. She will serve as many full designer looks as it takes to get the public to see her new movie with Miles Teller, and she won't remove her Louboutin pumps from our necks until we do.

That's perfectly fine by me, of course! In my humble opinion, Taylor-Joy is among the greatest fashion muses of her generation. No wonder Hollywood's hottest stylists—from Zendaya's "image architect" Law Roach to Zoë Kravitz's frequent collaborator Andrew Mukamal—love dressing her. It's unclear who the Dior ambassador is currently working with, but that person definitely deserves a raise for devising her latest coup in New York City.

After stepping out in two Celine skirt suits, one enormous shearling Yeti coat from Alexander McQueen, and a Loewe trapeze jacket layered with biker shorts and a bubble skirt, the Queen’s Gambit star pulled off another dramatic costume change for a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Feb. 4.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a black Celine cape over a bejeweled crop top and micro-shorts. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Clad in yet another Celine ensemble, the Golden Globe winner tapped into the cape trend with a long black wool cloak. Underneath her statement outerwear, the actor matched a black sleeveless halter crop top with a chunky bejeweled neckline to a pair of skintight micro-shorts. In a nod to the no-pants trend revival seen elsewhere on Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Taylor-Joy accessorized her hot pants with sheer black tights and pointy black leather heels from Christian Louboutin.

Taylor-Joy accessorizes her three-piece look with sheer black tights and matching black pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What I love about this monochromatic three-piece outfit is how, from afar, it could be mistaken for a conservative cape-dress. Only when the breeze hit the hem of her sweeping poncho did it lift up to reveal the daring set below.

The Golden Globe winner arrives for a taping of Watch What Happens Live amid her press tour for The Gorge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The finished look was Dua Lipa in Chanel meets Charli XCX on the Sweat Tour, and I loved every inch of it. More of this please!