Law Roach Equates Picking a Favorite Zendaya Look to "Calling Out Your Favorite Child"

Hollywood stylist Law Roach is opening up about some of Zendaya's most iconic red carpet looks...and revealing why it is basically impossible to choose a so-called favorite.

In an exclusive interview with People while attending this year's New York Fashion Week, Roach said that he doesn't have a favorite Zendaya look because every single one is meaningful.

"I can't say I have a favorite because they all mean so much," the stylist (who calls himself an "image architect") revealed while attending the Christian Cowan show. "We've been together for over a decade, and we've just done so many looks.

“There are some ones that are super special, but it’s like calling out your favorite child," he continued. "You should never do that."

Roach is certainly correct—there are more than a few show-stopping, breathtaking red carpet, movie premiere and honestly every-day Zendaya looks to choose from, making any attempt at even choosing a "favorite" far from possible.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, the actress stunned at this year's Met Gala, wearing a dramatic striped mermaid gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Gallian, of course styled by Roach.

The gown consisted of royal blue sheer paneling, an emerald green bodice, and a fit-and-flare trumpet hem. It also featured a one-shoulder silhouette, voluminous bunches of diaphanous blue fabric, and 3D bird motifs.

Not to be outdone or forgotten, Zendaya also served (pun intended) iconic look after iconic look during her fashion-forward Challengers press tour.

There was the moment she turned the movie's poster into a crystal-covered miniature dress, her lingerie-inspired black and pink Los Angeles premiere gown, and her nearly 100-year old vintage semi-sheer midi dress.

Zendaya attends 'Challengers' premiere with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, arguably the most memorable Zendaya fashion moment of the year was during the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England.

At the time, the Euphoria star wore a show-stopping Thierry Mugler robot suit from the designer's 1995 haute couture collection . The piece reportedly took six months to complete and was originally part of Mugler's 20th anniversary couture show, which featured an unbelievable 300 looks.

“Immediately after wearing it for 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded,” the actress told Vogue back in April. “The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and traps it in. I’m wearing a complete bodysuit.”