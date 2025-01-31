Real fans know that Olivia Rodrigo has incredible range. She can pivot from pop-punk princess to early-2000s twee to red carpet glam with ease—and does so regularly. What she doesn't usually do, however, is switch between multiple vibes in a single evening.

It's for that reason that Rodrigo's dual FireAid Benefit Concert looks are worthy of note. On Jan. 30, the "good 4 u" singer headlined the fundraiser, performing alongside A-listers, like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Rodrigo debuted two looks that evening, first making an appearance backstage wearing fashion's most trusted staples.

She posed with Gracie Abrams, who also performed on Thursday night, wearing a coordinating casual look. Rodrigo chose a casual white baby tee and medium-wash jeans. She kept her accessories super simple for the event, with only a pair of patent leather Mary Janes in cherry red. Abrams, meanwhile, wore a white look of her own, sporting a slinky doily dress.

Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams wore coordinating white looks at the Fireaid Benefit Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once it came time to perform, however, Rodrigo channeled her on-stage alter-ego—who has a known affinity for hot pants and sparkle. She went from red-white-and-blue to all-black, wearing an off-the-shoulder lace top from Rabanne and matching sequin undies. Together, the two glitzy pieces formed a dazzling bodysuit moment.

Later that night, she performed in a sequin off-the-shoulder top and hot pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look also differed from her pre-show 'fit, in terms of accessories. She tapped several concert favorites onstage, sporting platform Dr. Martens boots and fishnet tights.

She deployed her favorite footwear brand, in platform Dr. Martens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Martens Audrick 20-Eye Leather Knee High Platform Boots $174.99 at Dr. Martens

Billboard reports that the FireAid concert raised over $60 million for wildfire relief before the show even began, thanks to sponsors and ticket sales. Though the performances are over, fans can still make donations on the FireAid LA website.

Shop Staples Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors