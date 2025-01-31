Olivia Rodrigo Changes From a White Tee and Jeans to Sequin-Covered Hot Pants at the FireAid Benefit Concert

Her range.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Real fans know that Olivia Rodrigo has incredible range. She can pivot from pop-punk princess to early-2000s twee to red carpet glam with ease—and does so regularly. What she doesn't usually do, however, is switch between multiple vibes in a single evening.

It's for that reason that Rodrigo's dual FireAid Benefit Concert looks are worthy of note. On Jan. 30, the "good 4 u" singer headlined the fundraiser, performing alongside A-listers, like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Rodrigo debuted two looks that evening, first making an appearance backstage wearing fashion's most trusted staples.

She posed with Gracie Abrams, who also performed on Thursday night, wearing a coordinating casual look. Rodrigo chose a casual white baby tee and medium-wash jeans. She kept her accessories super simple for the event, with only a pair of patent leather Mary Janes in cherry red. Abrams, meanwhile, wore a white look of her own, sporting a slinky doily dress.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams wore coordinating white looks at the Fireaid Benefit Concert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once it came time to perform, however, Rodrigo channeled her on-stage alter-ego—who has a known affinity for hot pants and sparkle. She went from red-white-and-blue to all-black, wearing an off-the-shoulder lace top from Rabanne and matching sequin undies. Together, the two glitzy pieces formed a dazzling bodysuit moment.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Later that night, she performed in a sequin off-the-shoulder top and hot pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stretch Lace Top
Rabanne Stretch Lace Top

By Anthropologie High-Waisted Sequin Briefs
By Anthropologie High-Waisted Sequin Briefs

This look also differed from her pre-show 'fit, in terms of accessories. She tapped several concert favorites onstage, sporting platform Dr. Martens boots and fishnet tights.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

She deployed her favorite footwear brand, in platform Dr. Martens.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Martens Audrick 20-Eye Leather Knee High Platform Boots
Dr. Martens Audrick 20-Eye Leather Knee High Platform Boots

Billboard reports that the FireAid concert raised over $60 million for wildfire relief before the show even began, thanks to sponsors and ticket sales. Though the performances are over, fans can still make donations on the FireAid LA website.

Shop Staples Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

Karolina Jeans
Icon Denim Karolina Jeans

Angelina Mary Jane
Coach Angelina Mary Jane

Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Entire Studios Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸