Olivia Rodrigo Changes From a White Tee and Jeans to Sequin-Covered Hot Pants at the FireAid Benefit Concert
Her range.
Real fans know that Olivia Rodrigo has incredible range. She can pivot from pop-punk princess to early-2000s twee to red carpet glam with ease—and does so regularly. What she doesn't usually do, however, is switch between multiple vibes in a single evening.
It's for that reason that Rodrigo's dual FireAid Benefit Concert looks are worthy of note. On Jan. 30, the "good 4 u" singer headlined the fundraiser, performing alongside A-listers, like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Rodrigo debuted two looks that evening, first making an appearance backstage wearing fashion's most trusted staples.
She posed with Gracie Abrams, who also performed on Thursday night, wearing a coordinating casual look. Rodrigo chose a casual white baby tee and medium-wash jeans. She kept her accessories super simple for the event, with only a pair of patent leather Mary Janes in cherry red. Abrams, meanwhile, wore a white look of her own, sporting a slinky doily dress.
Once it came time to perform, however, Rodrigo channeled her on-stage alter-ego—who has a known affinity for hot pants and sparkle. She went from red-white-and-blue to all-black, wearing an off-the-shoulder lace top from Rabanne and matching sequin undies. Together, the two glitzy pieces formed a dazzling bodysuit moment.
This look also differed from her pre-show 'fit, in terms of accessories. She tapped several concert favorites onstage, sporting platform Dr. Martens boots and fishnet tights.
Billboard reports that the FireAid concert raised over $60 million for wildfire relief before the show even began, thanks to sponsors and ticket sales. Though the performances are over, fans can still make donations on the FireAid LA website.
Shop Staples Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
