Kaia Gerber Revives Three of 2001's Most Polarizing Trends in Flared Pants, a Lace Poncho, and a Statement Necklace
Nothing will prepare you for this look.
Even though the early 2000s are officially in their renaissance era, there are certain fashion trends we, as a society, haven't dared revive. The girlies may love low-rise mini skirts and capri pants, but there are some nostalgic styles even the most dedicated Y2K savants still steer clear of—and Kaia Gerber just wore all of them at the same time.
Yesterday, the second-generation model stepped out for dinner with the first generation: her mom, Cindy Crawford. Gerber was dressed in traditional Gen Z fashion: cute and stylish, but with a bit of '00s flavor. Her self-styled look included black flared dress pants, a chunky gold medallion statement necklace, and, the pièce de résistance: a white lace poncho (all phrases I haven't used in several decades).
For anyone over the age of 30, the combination calls to mind a very specific time in the early 2000s, when Keira Knightley was on the cover of every magazine and Pirates of the Caribbean was Hollywood's buzziest film.
No one does modern-day piratewear like Chloé, so naturally Gerber was outfitted head-to-toe in the brand. In fact, the ensemble could have been ripped straight off the model who wore it. She chose the exact same pants her poncho was styled with for its runway debut in February. Instead of a gilded belt, however, Gerber went for glimmer at the neckline.
Though the revival of modern history's most polarizing fashion moments is undoubtedly shocking, what I'm most surprised by is how Gerber was able to make them look—well, chic. By nature, piratecore is always a little costume-y, but Gerber neutralized that with a few well-chosen accessories.
She went for strappy high-heel sandals and a pair of oversized square glasses. The additions made her look feel academic and playfully retro at the same time.
I never thought I'd say this, but: ponchos are officially back. And they're chicer than ever.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to correct styling information. The look was styled by Kaia Gerber.
