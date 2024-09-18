Kaia Gerber Revives Three of 2001's Most Polarizing Trends in Flared Pants, a Lace Poncho, and a Statement Necklace

Nothing will prepare you for this look.

Kaia Gerber is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Even though the early 2000s are officially in their renaissance era, there are certain fashion trends we, as a society, haven't dared revive. The girlies may love low-rise mini skirts and capri pants, but there are some nostalgic styles even the most dedicated Y2K savants still steer clear of—and Kaia Gerber just wore all of them at the same time.

Yesterday, the second-generation model stepped out for dinner with the first generation: her mom, Cindy Crawford. Gerber was dressed in traditional Gen Z fashion: cute and stylish, but with a bit of '00s flavor. Her self-styled look included black flared dress pants, a chunky gold medallion statement necklace, and, the pièce de résistance: a white lace poncho (all phrases I haven't used in several decades).

For anyone over the age of 30, the combination calls to mind a very specific time in the early 2000s, when Keira Knightley was on the cover of every magazine and Pirates of the Caribbean was Hollywood's buzziest film.

Kaia Gerber goes to dinner with her supermodel mother wearing a lace poncho and black trousers.

Kaia Gerber channels early 2000s piratecore for dinner with her mom in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bananas Necklace
Chloé Bananas Necklace

Flounce-Trimmed Lace Blouse
Flounce-Trimmed Lace Blouse

Babaton Program Pant
Babaton Program Pant

No one does modern-day piratewear like Chloé, so naturally Gerber was outfitted head-to-toe in the brand. In fact, the ensemble could have been ripped straight off the model who wore it. She chose the exact same pants her poncho was styled with for its runway debut in February. Instead of a gilded belt, however, Gerber went for glimmer at the neckline.

Model on the runway at Chloé RTW Fall 2024 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France

Model wears Gerber's pants and blouse on the runway at Chloé RTW Fall 2024 at Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the revival of modern history's most polarizing fashion moments is undoubtedly shocking, what I'm most surprised by is how Gerber was able to make them look—well, chic. By nature, piratecore is always a little costume-y, but Gerber neutralized that with a few well-chosen accessories.

She went for strappy high-heel sandals and a pair of oversized square glasses. The additions made her look feel academic and playfully retro at the same time.

Terzo Leather Kitten-Heel Sandal
Terzo Leather Kitten-Heel Sandal

Gucci Black Square Glasses
Gucci Black Square Glasses

I never thought I'd say this, but: ponchos are officially back. And they're chicer than ever.

Editor's note: This post has been updated to correct styling information. The look was styled by Kaia Gerber.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

