Bella Hadid Skips Pants in Her New Ôrebella Fragrance Campaign, Posing in Tighty Whities and a Tank

Buns out for Ôrebella.

bella hadid wears a black bodysuit and white undies in new orabella campaign
(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)
If the last several years of red carpets have taught us anything as a collective society, it's that sometimes the best clothing is no clothing at all. Underwear are the new pants, bras are the new shirts, and nipples are basically considered an accessory now.

Throughout all of this, Bella Hadid has miraculously remained fully-clothed. While the rest of Hollywood was stripping down, the supermodel was dedicating her time to a different fashion passion project, working overtime to revive 2010s favorites, like flare jeans, suede pants, and Tumblr-era leggings.

In her new fragrance campaign, however, Hadid went uncharacteristically bare, wearing only the basics on camera in intimate new photos. While promoting her perfume brand Ôrebella, the founder wore a simple ribbed white tank and matching undies. Though classic in design, her panties of choice did feature small design details that added interest. The briefs were subtly embellished with snap buttons down the front and on each hip.

Being Bella Hadid, this look still featured a bit of her trademark flare. Staying true to the "office siren" aesthetic she helped pioneer, the star topped her ivory undergarments with a matching button-down shirt. The CEO-approved staple gave a high-fashion feeling to Hadid's simple skivvies.

Though the no-pants trend has been buzzing for a minute, stars typically go all-black or sequin-covered (like Olivia Rodrigo, for example). Some, however, prefer a more androgynous look, over the overt sexiness of a pair of skimpy black panties. In addition to Hadid, stars like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner have also sported full-coverage tighty whities in the name of fashion.

Kylie Jenner is seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France wearing a loewe tank and matching tighty whitie underwear

Kylie Jenner wears white briefs to Loewe's Spring/Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's revival of the trend signifies that, like 2024 and 2023 before it, this year will be a pants-free one.

