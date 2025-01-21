Aritzia’s New Pre-Spring Collection Makes Me Want to Elevate My Layering Game

January is when I officially become sick and tired of taking the same knits, trousers, and turtlenecks and attempting to style them into a fresh-feeling winter outfit combination. Layered looks are usually my bread and butter, but we're all in a bit of a January rut right now—so I'm, at the very least, browsing the new finds to get some inspiration—if not purchasing a few new things to fold into my rotation. At least, that’s how I found myself landing on Aritzia’s new-in section . The brand just dropped its pre-spring collection, and I found 20 perfect pieces to help my winter styling woes.

Not only do my picks work when it’s frigid outside, but these pieces will also carry you into the transitional dressing period. They include everything you need to create the most versatile outfits that will get you excited, like luxurious cashmere sweaters , trench coats , lightweight denim jackets , and so much more. They also have items in neutral shades like black, white, or gray for maximum wearability and versatility, but there's a host of winter’s trendier color options, too.

Keep scrolling to shop for the best pieces from the newest drop. And if you’re on the hunt for new clothes at a discount, you can always shop the brand’s ongoing winter sale , where half of the pieces are discounted.

Babaton Lodge Pants $128 at Aritzia Swap your usual black trousers for this olive green pair that's made with an elasticated waistband.

Babaton Inspiration Sweater $110 at Aritzia The pants above would work perfectly with this slouchy sweater for an elevated lounge look.

TNA Barnett Chore Jacket $178 at Aritzia The barn jacket trend lives on with this work coat from TNA, which is available in two colors.

Aritzia Emblem Solid Brass Leather Belt $78 at Aritzia Belts are an MVP in my layered looks. You can belt a sweater to give yourself more shape or break up a monochromatic look with a belt in an opposing color.

Wilfred Golightly Cardigan $118 at Aritzia Swap your tee for this cardigan for warmth. It's fitted, with a slightly cropped hem that will complement whatever you pair it with.

Denim Forum The '80s Comfy Denim Shirt $98 at Aritzia I live in denim shirt jackets (which I lovingly refer to as "shackets") like this one in the early spring. I style mine over my chunkier knits for a little more warmth, or wear them on their own with leggings.

Aritzia Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater $148 at Aritzia I like to wear these versatile sweaters layered over a white T-shirt for a foolproof, unfussy outfit formula.

Babaton Advice Turtleneck $118 at Aritzia On days when I want to look more polished, I swap a crewneck knit for one with a higher neckline. This one fits the vibe.

Babaton New Finch Trench Coat $248 at Aritzia I'm always a fan of an all-black outfit, so this is my dream trench coat to finish off my look.

Babaton Notable Cardigan $138 at Aritzia I love the look of a cropped sweater like this one with a high-waisted skirt or pair of jeans—so '90s!

Wilfred Regal Blazer $228 at Aritzia While most blazers are oversized, this one has a fitted silhouette that will add some shape to your outfit. Or, you can wear it as a shirt with a lacy bralette underneath.

TNA Lomu Polo Longsleeve $68 at Aritzia Polo shirts are trending, so you should snag one before they're sold out.

Aritzia The Effortless Pants™ Curve-Fit $148 at Aritzia I'm picking up this pair of grey pants to add something other than black to my neutral winter looks.

Babaton The Slouch™ Double Face Coat $350 at Aritzia Mocha Mousse is Pantone's color of the year. I'm tapping into the look with this slouchy coat.

Aritzia Bare Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater $128 at Aritzia Sweater vests are the ultimate layering hack. This fitted one is the perfect way to start your collection.

Wilfred Splendor Trench Coat $248 at Aritzia If you prefer a classic wrap-style trench coat, consider this light camel-hued one.

Babaton Enterprise Skirt $168 at Aritzia Similar to my love for gray trousers, gray midi skirts feel fresh in my usually all-black wardrobe. This one, with its pleats, also feels slightly preppy.

Wilfred GoodLux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress $98 at Aritzia It's hard to tell, but this dress is actually blue, not white. Prepare to wear it under sweaters now or on its own come spring.

Wilfred New Generation Blazer $248 at Aritzia Speaking of oversized blazers, why not add this one to your collection? The single button design feels modern.

Wilfred Regal Dress $148 at Aritzia This is technically a dress, but you could just as easily style it over a pair of coordinating trousers for a monochromatic look.