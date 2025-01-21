Aritzia’s New Pre-Spring Collection Makes Me Want to Elevate My Layering Game
These 20 just-dropped pieces are so versatile.
January is when I officially become sick and tired of taking the same knits, trousers, and turtlenecks and attempting to style them into a fresh-feeling winter outfit combination. Layered looks are usually my bread and butter, but we're all in a bit of a January rut right now—so I'm, at the very least, browsing the new finds to get some inspiration—if not purchasing a few new things to fold into my rotation. At least, that’s how I found myself landing on Aritzia’s new-in section. The brand just dropped its pre-spring collection, and I found 20 perfect pieces to help my winter styling woes.
Not only do my picks work when it’s frigid outside, but these pieces will also carry you into the transitional dressing period. They include everything you need to create the most versatile outfits that will get you excited, like luxurious cashmere sweaters, trench coats, lightweight denim jackets, and so much more. They also have items in neutral shades like black, white, or gray for maximum wearability and versatility, but there's a host of winter’s trendier color options, too.
Keep scrolling to shop for the best pieces from the newest drop. And if you’re on the hunt for new clothes at a discount, you can always shop the brand’s ongoing winter sale, where half of the pieces are discounted.
Swap your usual black trousers for this olive green pair that's made with an elasticated waistband.
The pants above would work perfectly with this slouchy sweater for an elevated lounge look.
The barn jacket trend lives on with this work coat from TNA, which is available in two colors.
Belts are an MVP in my layered looks. You can belt a sweater to give yourself more shape or break up a monochromatic look with a belt in an opposing color.
Swap your tee for this cardigan for warmth. It's fitted, with a slightly cropped hem that will complement whatever you pair it with.
I live in denim shirt jackets (which I lovingly refer to as "shackets") like this one in the early spring. I style mine over my chunkier knits for a little more warmth, or wear them on their own with leggings.
I like to wear these versatile sweaters layered over a white T-shirt for a foolproof, unfussy outfit formula.
On days when I want to look more polished, I swap a crewneck knit for one with a higher neckline. This one fits the vibe.
I'm always a fan of an all-black outfit, so this is my dream trench coat to finish off my look.
I love the look of a cropped sweater like this one with a high-waisted skirt or pair of jeans—so '90s!
While most blazers are oversized, this one has a fitted silhouette that will add some shape to your outfit. Or, you can wear it as a shirt with a lacy bralette underneath.
Polo shirts are trending, so you should snag one before they're sold out.
I'm picking up this pair of grey pants to add something other than black to my neutral winter looks.
Mocha Mousse is Pantone's color of the year. I'm tapping into the look with this slouchy coat.
Sweater vests are the ultimate layering hack. This fitted one is the perfect way to start your collection.
If you prefer a classic wrap-style trench coat, consider this light camel-hued one.
Similar to my love for gray trousers, gray midi skirts feel fresh in my usually all-black wardrobe. This one, with its pleats, also feels slightly preppy.
It's hard to tell, but this dress is actually blue, not white. Prepare to wear it under sweaters now or on its own come spring.
Speaking of oversized blazers, why not add this one to your collection? The single button design feels modern.
This is technically a dress, but you could just as easily style it over a pair of coordinating trousers for a monochromatic look.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
