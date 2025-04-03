Every morning, I scroll through Instagram and Google, desperately searching for an exciting celebrity outfit to report on. And every morning, I'm met with more trench coats, more plain black totes, and more leather loafers. I am literally starving for style. Thankfully, Ayo Edebiri is serving up fashion with a capital F, on a silver platter.

On April 2, the Opus actor made an appearance at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas—and, dear reader, she came to serve. Edebiri treated the film convention like fashion week, walking the red carpet in the chicest 'fit I've seen in days.

She wore a minimalist tunic made of black nylon fabric, which had zip-up details on the sleeves and bodice. Beneath it, she layered a semi-sheer skirt in frosted white organza. The maxi was equipped with a similar zipper, which Edebiri left undone for a DIY thigh-slit moment.

Ayo Edebiri wore a nylon tunic and organza skirt while in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arket Arket Mini Dress With Bow Back Detail in Black $156 at ASOS (USA)

Though her look was simplistic as they come, the set felt elevated and decidedly high-fashion, thanks to a few well-chosen accessories. She wore Prada's Rete Nylon Mesh Slingback Pumps in white. The naked shoe boasts a pointed toe and the brand's signature inverted triangle logo. One one of Prada's buzziest modern designs, they cost a cool $1,170.

Prada Rete Nylon Mesh Slingback Pumps $1,170 at Neiman Marcus

Edebiri's sheer shoes were so strong, she needed very little else to make the outfit feel like a look. The only other detail she—or her stylist Danielle Goldberg, more likely—added was a pair of thick silver hoops.

Celebrities tend to go similarly low-key when they bare their pedicures in the naked shoe trend. Jennifer Lopez often pairs her PVC pumps with denim and a fresh coat of burgundy polish; Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence dress down their favorite mesh flats with T-shirts and slouchy pants.

She accessorized with mesh Prada sling-backs and silver hoops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It really just goes to show: With the right accessories (and a power bob), even the most low-key look can feel runway.