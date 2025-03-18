Gigi Hadid Gives a Rich-Looking Loafer Trend the Spring Treatment Every Stylish New Yorker Approves
Time to give your black loafers a rest.
Though Gigi Hadid is a Cali girl through and through (put her in a bikini and watch her thrive), the supermodel has the uncanny ability to adapt aesthetically to any given locale. When in Paris, she goes sleek and chic, wearing layers of leather and power suits, like a true Parisian. When she's in NYC, Hadid channels the persona of a born-and-bred New Yorker, often sporting androgynous layers and edgy outerwear.
Earlier this week, the star touched down in the Big Apple once again, and immediately put on her New York City best. She gave off major "CEO running to a meeting" energy, heading out the door, laptop still in hand. The rest of Hadid's look was the epitome of Wall Street-chic. She sported an ankle-length wool coat in corpcore gray, with a smattering of functional, leather accessories.
Like any good New Yorker, Hadid styled her downtown 'fit with a laptop-size work bag that was packed to the brim. She wore '90s-style sunglasses and finished with the ultimate corporate staple and stealth-wealth trend in one: a pair of expensive-looking loafers.
Hadid's footwear was notable for several reasons. First, the pair featured a rounded, almond toe for a subtle '70s vibe—a corporate alternative to the boho-chic revival bringing the decade back in 2025 street style. Second, ivory was an unexpected choice in a city and season where all-black is the most common. But as Hadid confirmed, this spring-appropriate hue just as versatile and equally as stylish in New York (and every fashion capital).
And third, the model signed off on the loafer's ascension from an office-only staple to an all-day, everyday shoe. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and even Gigi's little sister Bella would agree: expensive-looking loafers shouldn't be contained in a 9-to-5.
Shop Rich-Looking White Loafers Inspired By Gigi Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
