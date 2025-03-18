Though Gigi Hadid is a Cali girl through and through (put her in a bikini and watch her thrive), the supermodel has the uncanny ability to adapt aesthetically to any given locale. When in Paris, she goes sleek and chic, wearing layers of leather and power suits, like a true Parisian. When she's in NYC, Hadid channels the persona of a born-and-bred New Yorker, often sporting androgynous layers and edgy outerwear.

Earlier this week, the star touched down in the Big Apple once again, and immediately put on her New York City best. She gave off major "CEO running to a meeting" energy, heading out the door, laptop still in hand. The rest of Hadid's look was the epitome of Wall Street-chic. She sported an ankle-length wool coat in corpcore gray, with a smattering of functional, leather accessories.

Like any good New Yorker, Hadid styled her downtown 'fit with a laptop-size work bag that was packed to the brim. She wore '90s-style sunglasses and finished with the ultimate corporate staple and stealth-wealth trend in one: a pair of expensive-looking loafers.

Gigi Hadid went full New Yorker, in a charcoal coat and loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's footwear was notable for several reasons. First, the pair featured a rounded, almond toe for a subtle '70s vibe—a corporate alternative to the boho-chic revival bringing the decade back in 2025 street style. Second, ivory was an unexpected choice in a city and season where all-black is the most common. But as Hadid confirmed, this spring-appropriate hue just as versatile and equally as stylish in New York (and every fashion capital).

And third, the model signed off on the loafer's ascension from an office-only staple to an all-day, everyday shoe. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and even Gigi's little sister Bella would agree: expensive-looking loafers shouldn't be contained in a 9-to-5.

