Saint Laurent is having a fantastic year. Thanks to the fashion industry's recent pivot toward massive purses, stylish celebrities have been shouldering the burden of its massive totes.

The brand first saw success with its spacious, leopard print Bea Bag, which has been sported by stars from Hailey Bieber to Kate Moss. But a new release—the $3,600 Y Tote Bag—has surpassed the spotted style in popularity after only a few short months on the market.

The leather-bound bag launched late last year and has, thus far, been hauled around by every matter of star—from Sofia Richie Grainge and Zoë Kravitz to Angelina Jolie. Bella Hadid, however, is easily its biggest fan. Though the super model recently added several new YSL styles to her handbag collection (including her beloved Sac De Jour), the Y Bag has quickly become the favorite.

Bella Hadid was spotted looking sporty chic as she left an all-day photoshoot in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She wore a tank top, along with polka dot biker shorts from Miaou. She finished her look with a pair of white Coach sneakers and a YSL bag on her shoulder.

Bella Hadid wore a white athleisure look styled with her favorite YSL tote.

Women's Y Tote in Leather in Black
Saint Laurent Women's Y Tote

Hadid is point-blank obsessed with the bag—which is roughly the size of your average Ikea tote—and has worn it half a dozen times already. The most recent instance came just yesterday, when she was photographed leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Bella Hadid getting into a car with a black YSL tote bag

Hadid carried her beloved YSL bag with an all-white outfit and Coach sneakers.

Channeling a classic off-duty look, the star was outfitted in athletic staples. She wore a ribbed tank and $48 polka dot bike shorts from Miaou, styled with chunky tube socks and Coach's Spring 2025 runway take on the white sneaker.

From her tank to her toes, Hadid's sporty look was of the white-bright variety. The only exception was a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses and her cherished tote, which offered a cool color contrast, in addition to its cubic footage.

If the functional style is anything like Ikea's famous blue bag, it will surely be a cult favorite for years to come.

