Bella Hadid's Favorite $3,600 Saint Laurent Bag Is the Luxury Equivalent of an Ikea Tote
She still styles it with $48 bike shorts.
Saint Laurent is having a fantastic year. Thanks to the fashion industry's recent pivot toward massive purses, stylish celebrities have been shouldering the burden of its massive totes.
The brand first saw success with its spacious, leopard print Bea Bag, which has been sported by stars from Hailey Bieber to Kate Moss. But a new release—the $3,600 Y Tote Bag—has surpassed the spotted style in popularity after only a few short months on the market.
The leather-bound bag launched late last year and has, thus far, been hauled around by every matter of star—from Sofia Richie Grainge and Zoë Kravitz to Angelina Jolie. Bella Hadid, however, is easily its biggest fan. Though the super model recently added several new YSL styles to her handbag collection (including her beloved Sac De Jour), the Y Bag has quickly become the favorite.
Hadid is point-blank obsessed with the bag—which is roughly the size of your average Ikea tote—and has worn it half a dozen times already. The most recent instance came just yesterday, when she was photographed leaving a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Channeling a classic off-duty look, the star was outfitted in athletic staples. She wore a ribbed tank and $48 polka dot bike shorts from Miaou, styled with chunky tube socks and Coach's Spring 2025 runway take on the white sneaker.
From her tank to her toes, Hadid's sporty look was of the white-bright variety. The only exception was a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses and her cherished tote, which offered a cool color contrast, in addition to its cubic footage.
If the functional style is anything like Ikea's famous blue bag, it will surely be a cult favorite for years to come.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Workout Favorites Inspired By Bella Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Jessica Simpson Shares Why Prince Displayed a Cutout Photo of Just Her Smile in His Home
"I was like, 'Is that my smile?'"
By Lia Beck Published
-
These Under-$100 Zara Pieces Are Coming With Me to Miami
Let me inspire your out-of-office wardrobe.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Refusing" to Have Her Life "Dictated" by Palace Officials: Report
She's following in Princess Diana's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Beyoncé's Shimmering White Corset Gown Is a Major Departure From Her New Gilded Aesthetic
She's dipping into one of Taylor Swift's favorite silhouettes.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Copy and Pastes a Runway's Leather Mini Dress and $2,950 Bag for Her Latest Rhode Launch
She's all-in on this color trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Revives the Controversial Pantaboots in a New Naked Hue
Revenge dressing, winterized.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Gives the World's Most Popular Coat a Coquette Twist With Lace Tights and $1,050 Kitten Heels
Lace, bows, and marshmallow proportions.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian's Fashion Empire Will Expand Into Sneakers With New Athletics Brand, NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS will even include a Kardashian-coded AirMax sneaker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Secretly Attends the 2025 BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet in a Backless Black Gown
She skipped the carpet, but still made headlines.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Matches Her 2025 BAFTAs Schiaparelli Dress to Her Marquise Diamond Engagement Ring
She's the most stylish bride-to-be in history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kate Hudson Pairs a Dangerously Low-Cut Gold Gown With a Rare Pink Diamond on the Red Carpet
The stone stole the show.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published