Shay Mitchell's Béis x Gap Collaboration Is a One-Way Ticket to Better Travel Outfits

On July 25, luggage brand Béis asked its 1.2 million Instagram followers to "fill in the gap" with their most-wanted future collection. Turns out, founder and chief creative officer Shay Mitchell wasn't actually taking requests. She and her team were hinting Béis had confirmed her top-choice for a design partnership: Gap.

Today, July 29, both brands confirmed they're dropping a joint collection on August 1, made up of apparel, luggage, and yes, travel bags.

Shay Mitchell models the Béis x Gap collaboration. (Image credit: Gap)

For someone who tells Marie Claire she grew up loving Gap's overalls and puffy vests—and who dresses her daughters in the brand today—it was the perfect partner for Béis's first apparel collaboration. The denim Mitchell loves is the basis for a brand-new shade of blue coating everything from carry-on roller bags to weekenders and backpacks, priced between $8 and $378. But the lineup is as dedicated to updating outfits for long days at the airport as it is to reimagining Gap's jeans in luggage form.

"Our goal was to create pieces that move with you, whether you're running through an airport, exploring a new city, or trying to get some sleep on a long flight," Mitchell says.

She doesn't simply mean cozy sweatshirts or soft pants. Béis is known for clever features that make travel easier. (See: its retractable bag straps and built-in weight indicators.) Here, Béis updated Gap's denim jackets and lounge pieces with "hidden compartments and performance details" that would make going through security a breeze with or without TSA Pre-Check. Convertible pants and jumpsuits transform into shorts or separates; one clever hoodie has an inflatable neck cushion.

At this point, the Heavyweight Travel Hoodie is a Shay staple. (Image credit: Gap)

For example, "The denim jacket includes a discreet passport pocket and stretch for easy layering, and the oversized hoodie has a built-in neck pillow," Mitchell says.

This lifesaver was directly influenced by the gaps in Mitchell's own airport outfits. "I needed something cozy for sleeping without wasting carry-on space on a separate neck pillow," she explains.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a few test flights, Mitchell now counts her Béis x Gap jacket a staple in her travel uniform, "because every detail is about making travel feel more effortless, comfortable, and stylish."

Each piece of luggage matches '90s-inspired jeans from Gap. (Image credit: Gap)

In addition to the drop, the campaign spotlights a 75-second short film titled “Go Big. Don’t Go Home,” shot by Bjorn Iooss and directed by Andrew B. Myers. Béis and Gap cast Mitchell, her partner, Matte Babel, and their children, Atlas and Rome, as the stars, dressed head-to-toe in the brand-new collab.

In the clip, Mitchell rotates through the collection's travel attire: Cargo Barrel Pants, the VintageSoft Crop T-shirt, and her favorite piece, the denim jacket.

Shay posed with her children, Atlas and Rome in head-to-toe Béis x Gap. (Image credit: Gap)

The 26-piece line will be available Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT online at Gap and Béis, as well as at select Gap stores. Until then, bookmark this page for updates. Once the collection goes live, come back here for a travel wardrobe upgrade that'll make every trip feel like flying first class.