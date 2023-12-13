Is good fashion taste genetic? Scientists would likely say no, but for us style writers, we'd say yes. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are our strongest points of evidence. Both of them gravitated toward low-key essentials that deliver a high-fashion payoff. Most recently, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber wore coordinating chic outfits while on a shopping spree in New York City. And when we see a well-dressed supermodel mother alongside her well-dressed supermodel daughter, well, we choose to throw science out the window.

Proving the age-old saying, “like mother, like daughter,” both sported extremely chic outerwear: Crawford wore a large-lapel black wrap coat, while Geber wore Ralph Lauren's neutral-toned and checkered Karmina Check Coat. A hard-working winter coat is a must-have seasonal staple, and, as any mother will tell you, you can’t leave the house without one.

The young model wore her wool maxi coat open and unbuttoned to slyly show off her outfit underneath. Her outfit included a simple black T-shirt, navy trousers, and classic black Adidas Sambas with white stripes (arguably the “It" trendy sneaker of the last few seasons). There was not a piece of jewelry in sight, but Gerber did go on her shopping trip with her favorite bookish bag, re-wearing her navy-blue McNally Jackson shoulder tote. In doing so, she solidified the easy-to-replicate off-duty librarian look as a trend here to stay.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Alongside Geber, Crawford wore a classical, all-black outfit (hinting at Audrey Hepburn-esque style cues). In black trousers, suede, thick-heeled booties, and an iconically thin, skinny scarf (very early 2000s), the iconic supermodel looks understated but undeniably put-together. Her wool trench was tightly tied around her waist and, like her daughter, also hit at her kneecaps.

The most identical part of the mother and daughter duo is the beauty stylings around their downtown shopping looks. Gerber and Crawford’s dark-honey-toned brunette hair was parted at the center and styled down in beachy waves (like they both just got out of bed). And their makeup palettes were neutral, both going for a natural day look with a matte lip with a rosy touch.