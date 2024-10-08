Hailey Bieber Pairs Croissant Hoops and a Cozy Sweater for a Buttery Rhode Skincare Reveal

Can beauty moguls method dress? Hailey Bieber, launching Rhode's Barrier Butter on Oct. 8, sure seemed to when she chose a pair of croissant hoops and a cozy sweater for the occasion.

Bieber wore the understated combo in a video posted to her skincare label's Instagram account, where she smoothed Barrier Butter across her cheeks beneath a slicked-back bun and makeup-free complexion. Croissant hoops weren't as overt a reference to the moisturizer's creamy color, decadent texture, and overflowing wait list as her past butter yellow manicures and butter yellow baby shower naked dress. They were, however, a cheeky complement to the day's theme: hydrating formulas that are so smooth, you can't believe they're not on the breakfast table. (PSA: The new product goes on sale Oct. 28, but inquiring minds can sign up for the wait list at Rhode now.)

Paired with little more than a timeless, oversize neutral sweater and a smattering of rings, Bieber could pass for a close friend dialing you in to her skincare routine from a bathroom FaceTime. Of course, the high production value and thirty thousand-plus likes remind us we're really dealing with the inventor of every major fall manicure trend known to woman.

Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)
Rhode Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)

Exact credits for Bieber's comfy-cozy pairing weren't available at press time. If I had to guess, I'd venture her sweater is a Guest in Residence original. She's been known to support her pal Gigi Hadid by wearing the model's label's cashmere knits. Meanwhile, Bieber's earrings could very well come from Méga, the jewelry brand designed by her stylist, Dani Michelle. (I'll update this post as soon as I know exactly where the pieces came from.)

Cozy Crew - Black
Guest in Residence Cozy Crew

Mega Large Misstep Earrings
Mega Large Misstep Earrings

Croissant hoops would belong in the Rhode founder's jewelry box even if she wasn't promoting a decadent new moisturizer. Bieber, as her loyal fans know, is something of an '80s jewelry trend expert. She was wearing extra-large, Dynasty-esque gold hoops with her slicked back buns before Bottega Veneta jumped into the look with its viral drop earrings. Whether she's stacking leopard prints and red Adidas or classic trench coats and blue suede loafers, she almost always has a pair dangling from her ear lobes.

As for the timing with today's styling? Consider it a sign that foodie fashion is on its way to rivaling foodie beauty.

Shop Croissant Hoops Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Crinkly Hoop Earrings
Open Edit Crinkly Hoop Earrings

Perla Chunky Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Zeuner Perla Chunky Hoop Earrings

Small Tidal Hoop Earrings | 18k Gold Vermeil
Missoma Small Tidal Hoop Earrings

