Some corners of the celebrity street style complex will tell you Adidas sneakers are very much the It-shoes of 2025. Bella Hadid, however, isn't falling for the Adidas Taekwondo hype. She's casting her ballot for the ballet sneaker trend instead.

While everyone else can't stop wearing trainers with three vertical stripes on the sides, Bella Hadid is fixated on a vintage-inspired silhouette with pointe-shoe ribbons and a dainty, rounded toe. Upstart footwear brand Vivaia calls it the Cristina Derby shoe, but the resemblance to a ballet slipper is unmissable. And, the under-$150 pair is a staple in Hadid's recent street style.

On March 25, Hadid wore the Vivaia ballet sneaker in white on her way to a photoshoot in Manhattan. Two weeks before, she wore the exact same $129 shoe in Paris, in black. She contrasted her dainty shoe with runway Saint Laurent pieces on both occasions: a oversize leather jacket and capris in New York, and a roomy Sac du Jour tote in the City of Light.

Bella Hadid headed to a photoshoot on March 25 wearing Vivaia derby ballet sneakers. (Image credit: Michael Stewart, courtesy Vivaia)

Róhe Black Capri Scuba Trousers $210 at SSENSE

Affordable ballet sneakers are somewhat of a swerve in Bella Hadid's recent New York City street style. Her two days back in the city have been otherwise accompanied by cowboy boots (with a studded Valentino bag) and knee-high boots (with a must-have Coach Empire bag). If the model is going to use her lone dressed-down outfit to change out of boots and into ballet sneakers, it's a sign she believes in the look.

The model paired her newfound favorites with an oversize leather bomber jacket and capri leggings. (Image credit: TK)

While Bella Hadid's loyalty to the ballet sneaker trend is unmatched, she's hardly the first to push it into the spotlight. Earlier this week, Dua Lipa sashayed into the ballet sneaker chat with a metallic pair from Puma. Rihanna, too, has been wearing slimmed-down styles from the same brand.

Even the Adidas acolytes have wanted to take a spin in the trend. Jennifer Lawrence, in her infinite sneaker collecting, recently acquired a Loewe ballet sneaker to alternate with her beloved Adidas. Bella Hadid is definitely on to something—it's too early to say one style already owns the year. And on the stage of celebrity street style, there's room for both.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors