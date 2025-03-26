The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025
She likes her Vivaia pair so much, she owns it in two colors.
Some corners of the celebrity street style complex will tell you Adidas sneakers are very much the It-shoes of 2025. Bella Hadid, however, isn't falling for the Adidas Taekwondo hype. She's casting her ballot for the ballet sneaker trend instead.
While everyone else can't stop wearing trainers with three vertical stripes on the sides, Bella Hadid is fixated on a vintage-inspired silhouette with pointe-shoe ribbons and a dainty, rounded toe. Upstart footwear brand Vivaia calls it the Cristina Derby shoe, but the resemblance to a ballet slipper is unmissable. And, the under-$150 pair is a staple in Hadid's recent street style.
On March 25, Hadid wore the Vivaia ballet sneaker in white on her way to a photoshoot in Manhattan. Two weeks before, she wore the exact same $129 shoe in Paris, in black. She contrasted her dainty shoe with runway Saint Laurent pieces on both occasions: a oversize leather jacket and capris in New York, and a roomy Sac du Jour tote in the City of Light.
Affordable ballet sneakers are somewhat of a swerve in Bella Hadid's recent New York City street style. Her two days back in the city have been otherwise accompanied by cowboy boots (with a studded Valentino bag) and knee-high boots (with a must-have Coach Empire bag). If the model is going to use her lone dressed-down outfit to change out of boots and into ballet sneakers, it's a sign she believes in the look.
While Bella Hadid's loyalty to the ballet sneaker trend is unmatched, she's hardly the first to push it into the spotlight. Earlier this week, Dua Lipa sashayed into the ballet sneaker chat with a metallic pair from Puma. Rihanna, too, has been wearing slimmed-down styles from the same brand.
Even the Adidas acolytes have wanted to take a spin in the trend. Jennifer Lawrence, in her infinite sneaker collecting, recently acquired a Loewe ballet sneaker to alternate with her beloved Adidas. Bella Hadid is definitely on to something—it's too early to say one style already owns the year. And on the stage of celebrity street style, there's room for both.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
