The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025

She likes her Vivaia pair so much, she owns it in two colors.

Bella Hadid enters a studio wearing an oversize leather jacket with capri pants and the ballet sneakers trend
(Image credit: Michael Stewart, courtesy of Vivaia)
Some corners of the celebrity street style complex will tell you Adidas sneakers are very much the It-shoes of 2025. Bella Hadid, however, isn't falling for the Adidas Taekwondo hype. She's casting her ballot for the ballet sneaker trend instead.

While everyone else can't stop wearing trainers with three vertical stripes on the sides, Bella Hadid is fixated on a vintage-inspired silhouette with pointe-shoe ribbons and a dainty, rounded toe. Upstart footwear brand Vivaia calls it the Cristina Derby shoe, but the resemblance to a ballet slipper is unmissable. And, the under-$150 pair is a staple in Hadid's recent street style.

On March 25, Hadid wore the Vivaia ballet sneaker in white on her way to a photoshoot in Manhattan. Two weeks before, she wore the exact same $129 shoe in Paris, in black. She contrasted her dainty shoe with runway Saint Laurent pieces on both occasions: a oversize leather jacket and capris in New York, and a roomy Sac du Jour tote in the City of Light.

Bella Hadid walks into a New York City studio wearing a pair of capri pants and the ballet sneakers trend

Bella Hadid headed to a photoshoot on March 25 wearing Vivaia derby ballet sneakers.

(Image credit: Michael Stewart, courtesy Vivaia)

Vivaia, Cristina Derby Flat
Vivaia
Cristina Derby Flat

Men's Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Grained Lambskin in Black
Saint Laurent
Bomber Jacket

Black Capri Scuba Trousers
Róhe
Black Capri Scuba Trousers

Affordable ballet sneakers are somewhat of a swerve in Bella Hadid's recent New York City street style. Her two days back in the city have been otherwise accompanied by cowboy boots (with a studded Valentino bag) and knee-high boots (with a must-have Coach Empire bag). If the model is going to use her lone dressed-down outfit to change out of boots and into ballet sneakers, it's a sign she believes in the look.

Bella Hadid walks in New York City wearing an oversize bomber jacket with capri pants and the ballet sneaker trend

The model paired her newfound favorites with an oversize leather bomber jacket and capri leggings.

(Image credit: TK)

While Bella Hadid's loyalty to the ballet sneaker trend is unmatched, she's hardly the first to push it into the spotlight. Earlier this week, Dua Lipa sashayed into the ballet sneaker chat with a metallic pair from Puma. Rihanna, too, has been wearing slimmed-down styles from the same brand.

Even the Adidas acolytes have wanted to take a spin in the trend. Jennifer Lawrence, in her infinite sneaker collecting, recently acquired a Loewe ballet sneaker to alternate with her beloved Adidas. Bella Hadid is definitely on to something—it's too early to say one style already owns the year. And on the stage of celebrity street style, there's room for both.

