There's nothing Hailey Bieber loves more than a good old-fashioned girls' night out. In many ways, she's the ultimate girls' girl. She owns a beauty brand. She has a small but tight circle of lifelong besties. And she clearly has a strong grasp on the core principles of friend date fashion, as opposed to what you'd wear to eat fancy pizza rolls with your husband.

On Feb. 21, the mother of one showcased her expertise in girl-gaze dressing at a celebratory dinner marking Bella Hadid's new cowgirl-coded collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Held at Stella Restaurant in West Hollywood, the evening naturally included several rounds of dirty martinis—the Rhode founder's favorite drink of late. Surrounded by a small army of fellow Los Angeles It girls including Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou, Alana O’Herlihy, and of course, Hadid herself, Bieber looked right at home.

Hailey Bieber sips a dirty martini with friends at a dinner celebrating Bella Hadid's forthcoming Frankies Bikinis collaboration. (Image credit: Instagram/@francescaaiello)

Her outfit was a study in slinky wardrobe essentials. In clips from the soirée, the 28-year-old could be seen shimmying in a midriff-baring black top with a plunging halter neckline. Atop her club-ready crop, she layered a longline black leather coat with pierced leather stitching running down the edge of each lapel. More blazer than trench, the jacket is most likely vintage, as are many of her favorite leather bombers. But the great '90s style revival has brought plenty of contemporary options—in both faux and real leather—to the market.

Hailey Bieber sports a black halter crop top, a longline black leather coat, and gold hoops. (Image credit: Instagram/@francescaaiello)

Anine Bing Black Quinn Leather Coat $711 at SSENSE

As a final flourish, the beauty mogul accessorized her ensemble with black pants, gold triple-hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, and an effortless wavy updo. But if nothing else, let her casual Thursday night serve remind you: Looking hot and sipping olive brine hits different when you're doing it with a few close friends by your side.

