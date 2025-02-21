Hailey Bieber Epitomizes Girl-Gaze Dressing in a Halter Crop Top and Leather Jacket to Celebrate Bella Hadid
The beauty mogul dressed for the female gaze.
There's nothing Hailey Bieber loves more than a good old-fashioned girls' night out. In many ways, she's the ultimate girls' girl. She owns a beauty brand. She has a small but tight circle of lifelong besties. And she clearly has a strong grasp on the core principles of friend date fashion, as opposed to what you'd wear to eat fancy pizza rolls with your husband.
On Feb. 21, the mother of one showcased her expertise in girl-gaze dressing at a celebratory dinner marking Bella Hadid's new cowgirl-coded collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Held at Stella Restaurant in West Hollywood, the evening naturally included several rounds of dirty martinis—the Rhode founder's favorite drink of late. Surrounded by a small army of fellow Los Angeles It girls including Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou, Alana O’Herlihy, and of course, Hadid herself, Bieber looked right at home.
Her outfit was a study in slinky wardrobe essentials. In clips from the soirée, the 28-year-old could be seen shimmying in a midriff-baring black top with a plunging halter neckline. Atop her club-ready crop, she layered a longline black leather coat with pierced leather stitching running down the edge of each lapel. More blazer than trench, the jacket is most likely vintage, as are many of her favorite leather bombers. But the great '90s style revival has brought plenty of contemporary options—in both faux and real leather—to the market.
As a final flourish, the beauty mogul accessorized her ensemble with black pants, gold triple-hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, and an effortless wavy updo. But if nothing else, let her casual Thursday night serve remind you: Looking hot and sipping olive brine hits different when you're doing it with a few close friends by your side.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
