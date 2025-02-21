Hailey Bieber Epitomizes Girl-Gaze Dressing in a Halter Crop Top and Leather Jacket to Celebrate Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber in a fur coat and black dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There's nothing Hailey Bieber loves more than a good old-fashioned girls' night out. In many ways, she's the ultimate girls' girl. She owns a beauty brand. She has a small but tight circle of lifelong besties. And she clearly has a strong grasp on the core principles of friend date fashion, as opposed to what you'd wear to eat fancy pizza rolls with your husband.

On Feb. 21, the mother of one showcased her expertise in girl-gaze dressing at a celebratory dinner marking Bella Hadid's new cowgirl-coded collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Held at Stella Restaurant in West Hollywood, the evening naturally included several rounds of dirty martinis—the Rhode founder's favorite drink of late. Surrounded by a small army of fellow Los Angeles It girls including Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou, Alana O’Herlihy, and of course, Hadid herself, Bieber looked right at home.

A photo of Hailey Bieber sipping a dirty martini with friends at a dinner celebrating Bella Hadid's forthcoming Frankies Bikinis collaboration.

Hailey Bieber sips a dirty martini with friends at a dinner celebrating Bella Hadid's forthcoming Frankies Bikinis collaboration.

(Image credit: Instagram/@francescaaiello)

Her outfit was a study in slinky wardrobe essentials. In clips from the soirée, the 28-year-old could be seen shimmying in a midriff-baring black top with a plunging halter neckline. Atop her club-ready crop, she layered a longline black leather coat with pierced leather stitching running down the edge of each lapel. More blazer than trench, the jacket is most likely vintage, as are many of her favorite leather bombers. But the great '90s style revival has brought plenty of contemporary options—in both faux and real leather—to the market.

A photo of Hailey Bieber sporting a black halter crop top, a longline black leather coat, and gold hoops.

Hailey Bieber sports a black halter crop top, a longline black leather coat, and gold hoops.

(Image credit: Instagram/@francescaaiello)

Cropped Halter Top
Eterne Cropped Halter Top

Black Quinn Leather Coat
Anine Bing Black Quinn Leather Coat

Triple Lilly Huggies
Jennifer Fisher Triple Lilly Huggies

As a final flourish, the beauty mogul accessorized her ensemble with black pants, gold triple-hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, and an effortless wavy updo. But if nothing else, let her casual Thursday night serve remind you: Looking hot and sipping olive brine hits different when you're doing it with a few close friends by your side.

