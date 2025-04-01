Bella Hadid might be one of the biggest models working right now, but I’m far more interested in the looks she wears off the runway. More specifically, I’ve been obsessing over her designer bag collection. Whether she’s opting for a soon-to-be-viral Coach pick or styling a maximalist, ultra-luxe, designer tote , the youngest Hadid sister has quite the curation.

At this point, I can trace every major bag trend back to Bella. She was the first to carry Coach's best-selling Brooklyn Bag when it launched, and kicked off the suede bag trend by doing so. When East-West bags began gaining popularity, Hadid stepped out with the Coach Empire Carryall 34 bag in tow. That's also the case with top-handle bags and her favorite Saint Laurent Sac Du Jour tote—it didn't become a must-have until Hadid wore it several times in a row.

Any search for a new accessory should start in Bella Hadid's designer bag collection. Some are certifiable splurges, others come in at the under-$200 mark, all are model-approved and, as her own styling proves, incredibly versatile. Shop the 11 bags I'd consider securing myself below.

Bella Hadid's Coach Empire Carryall 34 Bag

Hadid's love of the Coach Empire bag started in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It should come as no surprise that Hadid is already carrying Coach's next It bag: the Coach Empire Carryall. She teamed it with a sleek, all-black look while out in New York City, but I expect this will quickly become her bag of the summer. The black leather can pair with endless pieces in her wardrobe—including her trusty cowboy boots.

Coach Empire 34 Glazed Leather Shoulder Bag $450 at Neiman Marcus

Bella Hadid's Dune London Deliberate L Bag

This under-the-radar pick is perfect for low-key L.A days. (Image credit: Backgrid)

When she's not sporting a designer must-have, Hadid opts for this under-the-radar (and under-$200) woven tote from Dune London. Once she paired the Deliberate L Bag with a vintage banknote blouse and flare jeans, it shot to the top of my list of favorite everyday bags.

Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn 39 Bag in Suede

The Coach Brooklyn Bag went viral after Hadid styled it in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's love of the Coach Brooklyn is well-documented at this point in fashion history. Just to recap, she made waves carrying the first suede edition in Los Angeles in 2024. The oversized, slouchy silhouette made the perfect companion to her low-key denim cut-offs and cowboy boots.

Coach Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 at Shopbop

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Sac De Jour

A sleek all-denim look was completed with a luxe Saint Laurent bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid has made Saint Laurent's Sac De Jour top-handle tote a staple in her recent rotation. Whether she's styling it with a trench coat in Venice or an all-denim look in New York City, the versatile style (which launched in 2013) has clearly become her go-to.

Saint Laurent Sac De Jour in Crocodile-Embossed Leather $3,550 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn Bag in Leather

The leather Brooklyn bag perfectly accented Hadid's chic summer ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like I said—Hadid really loves the Coach Brooklyn Bag. She swapped her western-feeling suede edition for a sleek black leather option with capri pants and sandals in New York City in July 2024.

COACH Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag $495 at Nordstrom

Bella Hadid's Valentino Nellcote Small Shoulder Bag

The supermodel co-signed the studded bag trend with Valentino's crossbody pick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has long been a fan of western-inspired fashion (See: her cameo in Yellowstone), but her love of Valentino's Nellcote Small Shoulder Bag is much newer. The easygoing studded style is the perfect carry-everywhere option to team with summer dresses, cut-off shorts, and even trousers like Bella's.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Nellcote Small Fringed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag $2,450 at NET-A-PORTER

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Bag

Get into the oversized bag trend with Saint Laurent's Jamie 4.3 Bag (Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite not working in an office, even Bella Hadid isn't immune to finding the perfect work tote. Oversize silhouettes are everywhere right now, and her quilted Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 bag is a softer way to style the look.

Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Shoulder Bag in Lambskin $4,400 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Bella Hadid's Valentino Garavani Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag

Another one of her suede favorites also hails from Valentino. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you needed more proof that Hadid is a fan of the studded bag trend, look no further than her love of the Valentino Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag. The deep mahogany option is one of the most boho-inspired bags in her collection—and one of her recent favorites.

Valentino Garavani Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag $3,450 at Bergdorf Goodman

Bella Hadid's Coachtopia Alter/Ego Hobo Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

Hadid's love of Coach extends to its circular sub-brand, Coachtopia. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not just classic Coach bags that Hadid is a fan of—she's also been spotted carrying one from its circular sub-brand, Coachtopia. More specifically, she chose a checkered bucket bag from the label. The relaxed option worked perfectly with her gray straight-leg jeans and boots.

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Y Tote

The supermodel upgraded her athleisure look with Saint Laurent's oversize tote. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leave it to a supermodel to instantly upgrade the simplest-ever athleisure look. Hadid styled a casual all-white outfit with matching white sneakers and a not-so-casual leather tote bag from Saint Laurent. Her pick, which retails for north of $3,000, is just the next in her long line of options from the range—but it's one of my personal favorites.

Bella Hadid's Jacquemus Le Bambino Bag

Hadid styled her suede Jacquemus bag with a white dress and matching wedges in Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While in Cannes, Hadid opted for a light blue suede bag by It-brand Jacquemus, proving the power of a bright accessory with an otherwise all-white outfit. The exact style she carried isn't available anymore, but the silhouette is still a must-have if you're going for a Hadid-inspired vibe.

Jacquemus Long Le Bambino Leather Shoulder Bag $1,090 at Nordstrom