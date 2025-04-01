I Tracked Down Bella Hadid's Most Lust-Worthy Designer Bags—These 11 Deserve Your Investment

From Coach purses to Saint Laurent totes, I want them all.

Bella Hadid carrying designer bags in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Bella Hadid might be one of the biggest models working right now, but I’m far more interested in the looks she wears off the runway. More specifically, I’ve been obsessing over her designer bag collection. Whether she’s opting for a soon-to-be-viral Coach pick or styling a maximalist, ultra-luxe, designer tote, the youngest Hadid sister has quite the curation.

At this point, I can trace every major bag trend back to Bella. She was the first to carry Coach's best-selling Brooklyn Bag when it launched, and kicked off the suede bag trend by doing so. When East-West bags began gaining popularity, Hadid stepped out with the Coach Empire Carryall 34 bag in tow. That's also the case with top-handle bags and her favorite Saint Laurent Sac Du Jour tote—it didn't become a must-have until Hadid wore it several times in a row.

Any search for a new accessory should start in Bella Hadid's designer bag collection. Some are certifiable splurges, others come in at the under-$200 mark, all are model-approved and, as her own styling proves, incredibly versatile. Shop the 11 bags I'd consider securing myself below.

Bella Hadid's Coach Empire Carryall 34 Bag

Bella Hadid wears the Coach Empire 45 Bag in New York City.

Hadid's love of the Coach Empire bag started in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It should come as no surprise that Hadid is already carrying Coach's next It bag: the Coach Empire Carryall. She teamed it with a sleek, all-black look while out in New York City, but I expect this will quickly become her bag of the summer. The black leather can pair with endless pieces in her wardrobe—including her trusty cowboy boots.

Coach, Empire 34 Glazed Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach
Empire 34 Glazed Leather Shoulder Bag

Bella Hadid's Dune London Deliberate L Bag

Bella Hadid carries a Dune LA bag with jeans and boots

This under-the-radar pick is perfect for low-key L.A days.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When she's not sporting a designer must-have, Hadid opts for this under-the-radar (and under-$200) woven tote from Dune London. Once she paired the Deliberate L Bag with a vintage banknote blouse and flare jeans, it shot to the top of my list of favorite everyday bags.

dunelondon,

Dune London
Deliberate L Bag

Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn 39 Bag in Suede

Bella Hadid wears the Coach Brooklyn Bag in Suede in Los Angeles.

The Coach Brooklyn Bag went viral after Hadid styled it in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's love of the Coach Brooklyn is well-documented at this point in fashion history. Just to recap, she made waves carrying the first suede edition in Los Angeles in 2024. The oversized, slouchy silhouette made the perfect companion to her low-key denim cut-offs and cowboy boots.

Brooklyn Suede Shoulder Bag
Coach
Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Sac De Jour

Bella Hadid in New York City carrying the Saint laurent sac du jour with leather boots and a denim outfit

A sleek all-denim look was completed with a luxe Saint Laurent bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid has made Saint Laurent's Sac De Jour top-handle tote a staple in her recent rotation. Whether she's styling it with a trench coat in Venice or an all-denim look in New York City, the versatile style (which launched in 2013) has clearly become her go-to.

Women's Sac De Jour in Crocodile-Embossed Leather - Small in Black
Saint Laurent
Sac De Jour in Crocodile-Embossed Leather

Bella Hadid's Coach Brooklyn Bag in Leather

Bella Hadid in New York City carrying the black coach brooklyn bag

The leather Brooklyn bag perfectly accented Hadid's chic summer ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like I said—Hadid really loves the Coach Brooklyn Bag. She swapped her western-feeling suede edition for a sleek black leather option with capri pants and sandals in New York City in July 2024.

Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag
COACH
Brooklyn 39 Shoulder Bag

Bella Hadid's Valentino Nellcote Small Shoulder Bag

Bella Hadid in New York with wide leg pants and a suede bag

The supermodel co-signed the studded bag trend with Valentino's crossbody pick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has long been a fan of western-inspired fashion (See: her cameo in Yellowstone), but her love of Valentino's Nellcote Small Shoulder Bag is much newer. The easygoing studded style is the perfect carry-everywhere option to team with summer dresses, cut-off shorts, and even trousers like Bella's.

VALENTINO GARAVANI, Nellcote Small Fringed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Nellcote Small Fringed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 Bag

Bella Hadid wears a vest and jeans with a Saint Laurent bag

Get into the oversized bag trend with Saint Laurent's Jamie 4.3 Bag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite not working in an office, even Bella Hadid isn't immune to finding the perfect work tote. Oversize silhouettes are everywhere right now, and her quilted Saint Laurent Jamie 4.3 bag is a softer way to style the look.

Saint Laurent, Jamie 4.3 Shoulder Bag in Lambskin
Saint Laurent
Jamie 4.3 Shoulder Bag in Lambskin

Bella Hadid's Valentino Garavani Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag

Bella Hadid wearing jeans and a guest in residence sweater with another studded valentino bag

Another one of her suede favorites also hails from Valentino.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you needed more proof that Hadid is a fan of the studded bag trend, look no further than her love of the Valentino Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag. The deep mahogany option is one of the most boho-inspired bags in her collection—and one of her recent favorites.

Valentino Garavani, Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag
Valentino Garavani
Nellcote Studded Suede Tote Bag

Bella Hadid's Coachtopia Alter/Ego Hobo Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

Bella Hadid walking in Los Angeles wearing a leather bag

Hadid's love of Coach extends to its circular sub-brand, Coachtopia.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not just classic Coach bags that Hadid is a fan of—she's also been spotted carrying one from its circular sub-brand, Coachtopia. More specifically, she chose a checkered bucket bag from the label. The relaxed option worked perfectly with her gray straight-leg jeans and boots.

Coachtopia , Alter/ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather
Coachtopia
Alter/ego Hobo Bag in Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent Y Tote

Bella Hadid wearing biker shorts with a sports bra and sneakers

The supermodel upgraded her athleisure look with Saint Laurent's oversize tote.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leave it to a supermodel to instantly upgrade the simplest-ever athleisure look. Hadid styled a casual all-white outfit with matching white sneakers and a not-so-casual leather tote bag from Saint Laurent. Her pick, which retails for north of $3,000, is just the next in her long line of options from the range—but it's one of my personal favorites.

SAINT LAURENT, Y Leather Tote
SAINT LAURENT
Y Leather Tote

Bella Hadid's Jacquemus Le Bambino Bag

Bella Hadid walking in Cannes France wearing a Jacquemus bag and white dress

Hadid styled her suede Jacquemus bag with a white dress and matching wedges in Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While in Cannes, Hadid opted for a light blue suede bag by It-brand Jacquemus, proving the power of a bright accessory with an otherwise all-white outfit. The exact style she carried isn't available anymore, but the silhouette is still a must-have if you're going for a Hadid-inspired vibe.

Long Le Bambino Leather Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Long Le Bambino Leather Shoulder Bag

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸