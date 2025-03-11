Fashion month's appeal is two-fold: There are the runway shows themselves, and then there are the A-list front rows. Both provide important context for the year ahead, with runways casting a gaze toward the future, while attendees exemplify the biggest trends of today. Though both highlight styles from the same designer (like Stella McCartney, for example), each group channels a drastically different aesthetic.

This was particularly evident at Miu Miu. Attendees came dressed in the playful, athleisure layers that have become the brand's signature, while models showed outerwear and knits, with palpable 1920s themes. Gigi Hadid was the perfect embodiment of both: The star dressed in head-to-toe Miu Miu before taking the runway to model the brand's most up-to-date designs.

The Miu Miu muse arrived to Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated show on March 11, wearing an outfit comprised almost entirely of inky black leather. She sported a crackled leather bomber jacket, with matching trousers, and a belt—effectively repping the brand's trademark aesthetic.

Gigi Hadid wore a black leather outfit outside Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her other accessories likewise played into the theme. The supermodel finished with glove-style ballerina flats and a micro-size Arcadie Bag. She anchored her all-black ensemble with the traditional off-duty-model staples: a plain white tee and a matching beanie. In total, Hadid wore $9,895-worth of Miu Miu merchandise.

Her accessories were appropriately sporty and included: a plush beanie and the brand's woven Arcaide Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside the event, Hadid made a hard pivot to personify the vintage themes of Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection. The new line was rife with '20s-era references including mink soles, cloche hats, and pea coats.

Hadid herself wore a double-breasted wool jacket, styled with knee-high socks and brown loafers (a menswear staple from the decade). The only modern element was a pair of dangling metallic statement earrings grazing her shoulders. Alas, it'll be months until anyone can tally up the cost of her second Miu Miu look. For now, assume the receipt has at least four-figures.

On the runway, Hadid wore a charcoal gray coat with leather loafers and knee-high socks. (Image credit: Miu Miu)

