Bella Hadid Skips the Start of Paris Fashion Week in a $6,100 Bomber Jacket and Casual Jeans
The model was spotted carrying a beloved Saint Laurent bag in Italy.
Bella Hadid may have missed the start of Paris Fashion Week, but even her off-duty outfit choices remain enviable. The model was photographed in Italy leaving a commercial shoot carrying a beloved Saint Laurent bag and wearing a $6,100 bomber jacket.
Hadid seemed in good spirits as she left the studio, and even waved to photographers. She carried her fashion hyper-fixation tote bag, which just so happens to be Saint Laurent's signature Sac De Jour. The Embossed Crocodile Leather Sac De Jour is available to shop in a number of different sizes, with Hadid favoring a large tote.
The model matched her black leather bag to her Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Grained Lambskin, which retails for $6,100. Hadid kept the rest of her outfit casual, wearing dark blue jeans, on-trend equestrian boots, a simple white tee, and an oversize checked shirt.
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Even though Bella missed the start of Paris Fashion Week, sister Gigi Hadid walked for Schiaparelli. Gigi also debuted an ash blonde hair transformation while attending Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.
Despite her obviously busy schedule, Bella posted an important message about gender equality on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day on March 8. "Every day should be international women's day! not just once a year, not just when it's convenient!" the model explained. "We should be celebrating our women of the world every second of every day...real life superheroes...I believe that with everything in my heart!"
A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)
A photo posted by on
Bella's post continued, "I would not be here today without the fearless women in my life. I've been lucky to grow up surrounded by strong, kind, and fearless women—my mother, my sisters, my aunties, my friends, women who I have connected with along the way, who have helped carve me into the woman I am today."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
