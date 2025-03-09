Bella Hadid Skips the Start of Paris Fashion Week in a $6,100 Bomber Jacket and Casual Jeans

The model was spotted carrying a beloved Saint Laurent bag in Italy.

Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent bomber jacket
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Bella Hadid may have missed the start of Paris Fashion Week, but even her off-duty outfit choices remain enviable. The model was photographed in Italy leaving a commercial shoot carrying a beloved Saint Laurent bag and wearing a $6,100 bomber jacket.

Hadid seemed in good spirits as she left the studio, and even waved to photographers. She carried her fashion hyper-fixation tote bag, which just so happens to be Saint Laurent's signature Sac De Jour. The Embossed Crocodile Leather Sac De Jour is available to shop in a number of different sizes, with Hadid favoring a large tote.

The model matched her black leather bag to her Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Grained Lambskin, which retails for $6,100. Hadid kept the rest of her outfit casual, wearing dark blue jeans, on-trend equestrian boots, a simple white tee, and an oversize checked shirt.

Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent bomber jacket

Bella Hadid pairs a Saint Laurent bomber jacket with the fashion house's Sac de Jour.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent bomber jacket

Bella Hadid carrying her favorite Saint Laurent tote bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Men's Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Grained Lambskin in BlackSaint Laurent
Bomber Jacket in Grained Lambskin in Black

Saint Laurent Calfskin Crocodile Embossed Large Thin Sac De Jour BlackSaint Laurent
Calfskin Crocodile Embossed Large Thin Sac De Jour Black

Women's Sac De Jour in Embossed Crocodile Leather - Small in BlackSaint Laurent
Women's Sac De Jour in Embossed Crocodile Leather - Small in Black

Even though Bella missed the start of Paris Fashion Week, sister Gigi Hadid walked for Schiaparelli. Gigi also debuted an ash blonde hair transformation while attending Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.

Despite her obviously busy schedule, Bella posted an important message about gender equality on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day on March 8. "Every day should be international women's day! not just once a year, not just when it's convenient!" the model explained. "We should be celebrating our women of the world every second of every day...real life superheroes...I believe that with everything in my heart!"

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

A photo posted by on

Bella's post continued, "I would not be here today without the fearless women in my life. I've been lucky to grow up surrounded by strong, kind, and fearless women—my mother, my sisters, my aunties, my friends, women who I have connected with along the way, who have helped carve me into the woman I am today."

