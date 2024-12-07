Jennifer Lopez has spent many long months searching for a new home to replace the $68 million mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck. While it doesn't appear that she's signed the dotted line on a new property, she's been exploring several options with enough closet space for her extensive Birkin bag collection. And just to be sure, she toted another of her beloved rare accessories to two more potential homes on Dec. 5.

J.Lo visited two enormous properties in Brentwood, California, hours before accepting her Maverick Award in a skintight crystal gown at the IndieWire Honors later that evening. She turned to an Ugg outfit she wore earlier this fall, albeit in a slightly different font. Lopez tucked a blue Rails plaid shirt into high-waist, baggy ripped jeans that pooled around her ankles and a pair of platform mini Uggs. It was a copy-and-paste of another errand running outfit she chose in early November, down to the tags on her flannel shirt and her torn jeans' well-loved aesthetic.

Jennifer Lopez toured a potential new home in a new-to-her outfit formula: flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and platform Ugg boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot $160 at Nordstrom

Rails Hunter Shirt - Sapphire Indigo $178 at Rails

Any other person wearing a flannel and intentionally-distressed denim could be dressing for a trip to Home Depot and a long day of improvement projects. Not J.Lo. Spotted on trips to and from her car, she elevated her down-to-earth home tour outfit with a Max Mara intarsia sweater and a suede Birkin. This rendition of her all-time favorite Hermès bag has been ID'd as an Alezan and Chamois Swift Leather and Veau Grizzly Birkin, a style that currently fetches $39,500 at the auction house Madison Avenue Couture. Hers came in a light camel brown playing off the desert shade of her equally beloved Uggs.

Max Mara Orione Geometric Fringed Wool-Blend Longline Cardigan $583.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Hermes Birkin 30 Chamois and Alezan Grizzly and Swift Gold Hardware $39,500 at Madison Avenue Couture

Jennifer Lopez's journey for an L.A. manse to call home following her divorce from Ben Affleck has spanned much of the Beverly Hills area. At one point, she was rumored to be eyeing the $55 million estate owned by former BCBG founder Max Azria. All her real estate meetings have given rise to a new category of J.Lo outfit: the house hunter look. She's visited listings throughout the fall in an array of casual tops, baggy jeans, and Birkin bags—similar to her day-to-day city street style, minus the blazers, coats, or heels she'll swap in for business meetings.

There's no telling when J.Lo will decide she's found the right place to freshen up her winter nails and hang up her Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel handbags. And if her shopping sprees at Hermès on Rodeo Drive continue, we'll get a glimpse at even more bags she'll one day store in her new, not-so-humble abode.

