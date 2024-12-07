Jennifer Lopez House Hunts in Ripped Jeans, Platform Uggs, and a $39,500 Suede Birkin
Here's hoping the closet is big enough for her bag collection.
Jennifer Lopez has spent many long months searching for a new home to replace the $68 million mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck. While it doesn't appear that she's signed the dotted line on a new property, she's been exploring several options with enough closet space for her extensive Birkin bag collection. And just to be sure, she toted another of her beloved rare accessories to two more potential homes on Dec. 5.
J.Lo visited two enormous properties in Brentwood, California, hours before accepting her Maverick Award in a skintight crystal gown at the IndieWire Honors later that evening. She turned to an Ugg outfit she wore earlier this fall, albeit in a slightly different font. Lopez tucked a blue Rails plaid shirt into high-waist, baggy ripped jeans that pooled around her ankles and a pair of platform mini Uggs. It was a copy-and-paste of another errand running outfit she chose in early November, down to the tags on her flannel shirt and her torn jeans' well-loved aesthetic.
Any other person wearing a flannel and intentionally-distressed denim could be dressing for a trip to Home Depot and a long day of improvement projects. Not J.Lo. Spotted on trips to and from her car, she elevated her down-to-earth home tour outfit with a Max Mara intarsia sweater and a suede Birkin. This rendition of her all-time favorite Hermès bag has been ID'd as an Alezan and Chamois Swift Leather and Veau Grizzly Birkin, a style that currently fetches $39,500 at the auction house Madison Avenue Couture. Hers came in a light camel brown playing off the desert shade of her equally beloved Uggs.
Jennifer Lopez's journey for an L.A. manse to call home following her divorce from Ben Affleck has spanned much of the Beverly Hills area. At one point, she was rumored to be eyeing the $55 million estate owned by former BCBG founder Max Azria. All her real estate meetings have given rise to a new category of J.Lo outfit: the house hunter look. She's visited listings throughout the fall in an array of casual tops, baggy jeans, and Birkin bags—similar to her day-to-day city street style, minus the blazers, coats, or heels she'll swap in for business meetings.
There's no telling when J.Lo will decide she's found the right place to freshen up her winter nails and hang up her Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel handbags. And if her shopping sprees at Hermès on Rodeo Drive continue, we'll get a glimpse at even more bags she'll one day store in her new, not-so-humble abode.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
