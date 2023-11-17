Every year, the holidays bring about two modes of dressing: the glitz and glam of holiday party dressing and the cozy, snuggle-around-the-fire type. Admittedly, I prefer the latter, especially around Thanksgiving as the holiday involves tons of food and, for the shopping-obsessed, lots of scrolling for the best Black Friday fashion deals. And who wants to be in a sequined dress for that? Instead, you find me wearing and shopping luxurious loungewear during the four days that make up Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24 with Cyber Monday on the 27th and during those four days, the entire internet seems to blow up with sales. I, for one, use these days to search for the best Black Friday luxury loungewear deals to not only refresh my collection but to shop for cozy sweaters, knitwear, sweatpants, and leggings that make for great gifts, too. In particular, I'm looking for matching pieces for a more elevated look and fabrics like cotton flannel, wool, modal, and elastane for the softest, comfiest fit possible.

If you too are on the hunt for luxe loungewear, navigating the mammoth of a sale that is Black Friday can seem overwhelming, but don't fret—I did all of the work for you. Ahead, find the very best loungewear deals from our favorite brands like Lululemon, Spanx, and Alo Yoga that are either ongoing or starting soon. Make sure to keep checking this page, too, as we'll be updating it as more and more sales start.



Best Spanx Deals

You may know Spanx from their shapewear, but trust me when I say their loungewear is unreal. Their AirEssentials line features the softest, most buttery smooth, lightweight material that has graced my body, plus their leggings make your butt look amazing. While we don't know the details just yet, we're expecting these best-selling styles to go on sale for Black Friday.

Best Girlfriend Collective Deals

Girlfriend Collective is best known for their inclusive sizing (sizes range from XX-Small through 6X-Large!) in their luxe athleticwear ethically made from recycled materials. From November 24 through the 28th, enjoy 35 percent off sitewide, including their cute matching sets.

Best Eberjey Deals

For silky soft pajamas you never want to take off, plus comfy lounge sets you can mix and match, Eberjey is the brand to shop. The deals are coming early, too. From November 17 through the 27th, you can get 25 percent off almost everything with promo code COZY25. Them starting on Friday the 24th through the 27th, additional markdowns of up to 40 percent off will be added on select styles.



Best Everlane Deal

I can always count on Everlane for high-quality classic pieces at an affordable price. From November 11 through the 27th, the brand is even more affordable with up to 50 percent off on select styles. Expect great deals on their cozy sweaters and pants, which are made with an eco-friendly wool blend. Additionally, Everlane will be providing regenerative grazing across the eight New Zealand farms where their Good Merino Wool Sweater yarns are produced for every $100 spent. Talk about a sale you can feel good about shopping!

Best Abercrombie & Fitch Deals

Abercrombie, one of the OG mall brands, is in their renaissance era with an elevated collection of tops, jeans, coats, and yes, even loungewear. Last year the brand offered 30 percent off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, and this year we're a very similar sale. If you can't hold out until Black Friday, Abercrombie is currently offering 15 percent off almost everything on the site.

Best GAP Deals

Don't sleep on GAP for loungewear people! It may come as a surprise, but the brand's knitwear holds up just as well as more expensive brands. Their recently launched CashSoft collection imitates the cozy feel of cashmere but doesn't come with the high price tag. Taking into account last year's sale, we're expecting a Black Friday discount of anywhere between 40 to 50 percent off for the weekend. Like last year, we're betting the deals will be even better on Cyber Monday with a 60 percent discount plus an extra 10 percent off coupon.