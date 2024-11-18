Jennifer Lawrence's Skintight Chocolate Gown Hugs Her Baby Bump at the 2024 Governors Awards
The star decided to showcase baby number two at the event.
Jennifer Lawrence embraced fall's chocolate brown trend in a skintight gown at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.
The No Hard Feelings star graced the red carpet wearing a Hersey-brown Bottega Veneta number from creative director Matthieu Blazy's forthcoming pre-fall 2025 collection. With a sleeveless boatneck and ruching along the sides, the floor-length dress was cinched at the actor's shoulder and hip with sculptural gold drop . The design hugged Lawrence's growing baby bump, following last month's news that she and her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney are pregnant with their second child. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi accessorized the look with a pair of the brand's small gold drop earrings and a gold metallic Intreccio leather clutch with a knotted clasp. To complete her red carpet ensemble, Lawrence added a domed gold ring from Ana Khouri and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Lawrence's honey blonde pregnancy bangs were on full display at the event, where her eyelash-dusting fringe accented an elegant updo. She initially debuted the cut along with her baby bump on Oct. 19, with a casual dinner date ensemble that paired a vintage-inspired white T-shirt and a candy red cashmere sweater from from La Ligne. Her makeup for Sunday's ceremony showcased a semi-sheer berry lip stain strongly reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's Bitten Lip Tint in Cherie and a heavy swipe of feline black liner that almost completely encircled her eyes.
It may not be the most groundbreaking color choice for fall, but the chocolate brown trend beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid is still going strong. Black has a reputation for being universally flattering, but I'd argue rich cocoa brown is far more deserving of the title. Beyond Bottega's Fall/Winter 2024 and pre-fall 2025 collections, the hue also made a splash at Miu Miu, Ferragamo, and Courreges during Fashion Month. Lawrence clearly got the memo about the color trend's renewal for next year, and I think we can all agree she wears it well.
Shop Chocolate Brown Staple Pieces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Jennifer Lopez's Breakup Era Is All About Embellished Naked Dresses
She wore another standout version on another red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I’m Stocking Up on Gifts Ahead of Black Friday—Here’s What I’m Buying
From cozy cashmere socks to sturdy black boots.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Governors Awards
They're putting an under-the-radar red carpet on the map.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Governors Awards Started Trophy Season Right
They're putting an under-the-radar red carpet on the map.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Louis Vuitton's NYC Destination Flagship Store Is a Trip
It's taking over a five-story building with custom chocolates and fashion history.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Instead of Sneakers, Margot Robbie Takes Her Hot Girl Walks in a Puff-Sleeve Dress and Mary Janes
She's dressing up instead.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Transforms a Rare Vintage Gown Into the Chicest Black Maternity Dress
It's also the perfect party dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Scores a Winter Color Trend Hat Trick in a Red Sheer Skirt, Sunglasses, and a Vintage Fox-Fur Stole
The star hit the club in a red-on-red-on-red look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
On 'The Penguin,' Sofia Falcone Does Ugly Things in Beautiful Outfits
Costume designer Helen Huang turns the kingpin's crazy-sexy, mob boss aesthetic into a main character.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Alexa Chung's Second Madewell Collection Is Her Version of Everyday Armor
Her second Madewell collaboration just dropped.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Performs at Elie Saab's Over-the-Top Runway Show in a Glittery Plunge Bodysuit
The singer gave a surprise performance with an over-the-top bodysuit to match.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated