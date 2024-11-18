Jennifer Lawrence embraced fall's chocolate brown trend in a skintight gown at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

The No Hard Feelings star graced the red carpet wearing a Hersey-brown Bottega Veneta number from creative director Matthieu Blazy's forthcoming pre-fall 2025 collection. With a sleeveless boatneck and ruching along the sides, the floor-length dress was cinched at the actor's shoulder and hip with sculptural gold drop . The design hugged Lawrence's growing baby bump, following last month's news that she and her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney are pregnant with their second child. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi accessorized the look with a pair of the brand's small gold drop earrings and a gold metallic Intreccio leather clutch with a knotted clasp. To complete her red carpet ensemble, Lawrence added a domed gold ring from Ana Khouri and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Jennifer Lawrence poses in a Bottega Veneta chocolate brown boatneck gown accessorized with a gold clutch and gold drop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's honey blonde pregnancy bangs were on full display at the event, where her eyelash-dusting fringe accented an elegant updo. She initially debuted the cut along with her baby bump on Oct. 19, with a casual dinner date ensemble that paired a vintage-inspired white T-shirt and a candy red cashmere sweater from from La Ligne. Her makeup for Sunday's ceremony showcased a semi-sheer berry lip stain strongly reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's Bitten Lip Tint in Cherie and a heavy swipe of feline black liner that almost completely encircled her eyes.

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump at the 2024 Governors Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may not be the most groundbreaking color choice for fall, but the chocolate brown trend beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid is still going strong. Black has a reputation for being universally flattering, but I'd argue rich cocoa brown is far more deserving of the title. Beyond Bottega's Fall/Winter 2024 and pre-fall 2025 collections, the hue also made a splash at Miu Miu, Ferragamo, and Courreges during Fashion Month. Lawrence clearly got the memo about the color trend's renewal for next year, and I think we can all agree she wears it well.

