Selena Gomez was giving Wednesday Addams in a serious way at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

The Emilia Pérez star hit the red carpet in a floor-length mock-neck gown covered in dazzling black beads. The Ralph Lauren design featured a crisp white collar and matching cuffed sleeves that mimicked the layered look of a tuxedo. Stylist Erin Walsh accessorized the dress with an oversize pair of diamond feather earrings from Boucheron, as well as several rings from the jewelry designer, including a hulking diamond-encrusted lion face ring, a pear-shaped diamond cocktail ring, and a square-shaped onyx black ring topped with a circular diamond.

Selena Gomez graces the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet in a beaded Ralph Lauren dress with a pointed white collar and folded cuffs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nail artist Tom Bachik painted her short natural tips a rich shade of burgundy in keeping with fall's wine-red color trend. According to Bachik, with whom the actor has been working for years, the exact polish used to create her merlot manicure was Never Bordeaux You from Aprés Nail. Her soft smoky eye and glossy nude lips were the work of her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Rare Beauty.

After debuting a new lob haircut in October, hairstylist Renato Campora slicked Gomez's brunette locks into an elegant chignon for the award show. The wet look updo framed her face with a deep side-part and a few gelled baby hairs. Luckily, you don't need to be a celebrity hair expert in order to recreate the style at home. Fenty Beauty's edge control gel and styling tool would be perfect for taming flyaways and giving your baby hairs the same sort of artful swoop.

Selena Gomez poses with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a preppier ensemble than we're used to seeing Gomez select, although it did cohere with her ongoing little black dress hyper-fixation. Perhaps it's a sign of a broader shift in the star's personal style. Over the weekend, for instance, she was spotted taking her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey out for pizza in an oversize houndstooth blazer and platform Prada loafers. I suppose we shouldn't be surprised the Rare Beauty mogul is dressing a bit differently now that she's a bona fide billionaire. Luckily, the structured businesswoman vibe—with a touch of gothic glamour, in this case—really works on her.

