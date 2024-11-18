Selena Gomez Serves Wednesday Addams Goth Glamour at the 2024 Governors Awards Red Carpet

The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.

Selena Gomez at the 2024 Governors Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez was giving Wednesday Addams in a serious way at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

The Emilia Pérez star hit the red carpet in a floor-length mock-neck gown covered in dazzling black beads. The Ralph Lauren design featured a crisp white collar and matching cuffed sleeves that mimicked the layered look of a tuxedo. Stylist Erin Walsh accessorized the dress with an oversize pair of diamond feather earrings from Boucheron, as well as several rings from the jewelry designer, including a hulking diamond-encrusted lion face ring, a pear-shaped diamond cocktail ring, and a square-shaped onyx black ring topped with a circular diamond.

A photo of Selena Gomez at the 2024 Governors Awards wearing a beaded Ralph Lauren dress with a pointed white collar and folded cuffs.

Selena Gomez graces the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet in a beaded Ralph Lauren dress with a pointed white collar and folded cuffs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Medium White Gold and Diamond Plume De Paon Earrings
Boucheron White Gold and Diamond Plume De Paon Earrings

Nail artist Tom Bachik painted her short natural tips a rich shade of burgundy in keeping with fall's wine-red color trend. According to Bachik, with whom the actor has been working for years, the exact polish used to create her merlot manicure was Never Bordeaux You from Aprés Nail. Her soft smoky eye and glossy nude lips were the work of her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Rare Beauty.

After debuting a new lob haircut in October, hairstylist Renato Campora slicked Gomez's brunette locks into an elegant chignon for the award show. The wet look updo framed her face with a deep side-part and a few gelled baby hairs. Luckily, you don't need to be a celebrity hair expert in order to recreate the style at home. Fenty Beauty's edge control gel and styling tool would be perfect for taming flyaways and giving your baby hairs the same sort of artful swoop.

A photo of Selena Gomez posing with her 'Emilia Pérez' co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Selena Gomez poses with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apres - Gel Couleur - Never Bordeaux You
Aprés Gel Couleur in Never Bordeaux You

The Sidestick 3-In-1 Edge Styling Tool
Fenty Beauty The Sidestick 3-In-1 Edge Styling Tool

The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel
Fenty Beauty The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel

It was a preppier ensemble than we're used to seeing Gomez select, although it did cohere with her ongoing little black dress hyper-fixation. Perhaps it's a sign of a broader shift in the star's personal style. Over the weekend, for instance, she was spotted taking her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey out for pizza in an oversize houndstooth blazer and platform Prada loafers. I suppose we shouldn't be surprised the Rare Beauty mogul is dressing a bit differently now that she's a bona fide billionaire. Luckily, the structured businesswoman vibe—with a touch of gothic glamour, in this case—really works on her.

Shop Collared Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez

Likely Riello Dress
Likely Riello Dress

Rafaela Dress -- Black
Dôen Rafaela Dress

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

