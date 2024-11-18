Selena Gomez Serves Wednesday Addams Goth Glamour at the 2024 Governors Awards Red Carpet
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
Selena Gomez was giving Wednesday Addams in a serious way at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.
The Emilia Pérez star hit the red carpet in a floor-length mock-neck gown covered in dazzling black beads. The Ralph Lauren design featured a crisp white collar and matching cuffed sleeves that mimicked the layered look of a tuxedo. Stylist Erin Walsh accessorized the dress with an oversize pair of diamond feather earrings from Boucheron, as well as several rings from the jewelry designer, including a hulking diamond-encrusted lion face ring, a pear-shaped diamond cocktail ring, and a square-shaped onyx black ring topped with a circular diamond.
Nail artist Tom Bachik painted her short natural tips a rich shade of burgundy in keeping with fall's wine-red color trend. According to Bachik, with whom the actor has been working for years, the exact polish used to create her merlot manicure was Never Bordeaux You from Aprés Nail. Her soft smoky eye and glossy nude lips were the work of her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Rare Beauty.
After debuting a new lob haircut in October, hairstylist Renato Campora slicked Gomez's brunette locks into an elegant chignon for the award show. The wet look updo framed her face with a deep side-part and a few gelled baby hairs. Luckily, you don't need to be a celebrity hair expert in order to recreate the style at home. Fenty Beauty's edge control gel and styling tool would be perfect for taming flyaways and giving your baby hairs the same sort of artful swoop.
It was a preppier ensemble than we're used to seeing Gomez select, although it did cohere with her ongoing little black dress hyper-fixation. Perhaps it's a sign of a broader shift in the star's personal style. Over the weekend, for instance, she was spotted taking her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey out for pizza in an oversize houndstooth blazer and platform Prada loafers. I suppose we shouldn't be surprised the Rare Beauty mogul is dressing a bit differently now that she's a bona fide billionaire. Luckily, the structured businesswoman vibe—with a touch of gothic glamour, in this case—really works on her.
Shop Collared Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Make This Winter’s Denim Trends Work for You
From wide-leg to barrel jeans, this season celebrates versatility and individual style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles Announce the Death of a Beloved Family Member
Rest in peace.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kaley Cuoco Begs People to "Stop" Mom Shaming, Says Everyone's "Doing the Best They Can"
"There's no change before I had kids, to having kids."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top
She screened her own double feature.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Skintight Chocolate Gown Hugs Her Baby Bump at the 2024 Governors Awards
The star decided to showcase her changing body.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Governors Awards Started Trophy Season Right
They're putting an under-the-radar red carpet on the map.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Louis Vuitton's NYC Destination Flagship Store Is a Trip
It's taking over a five-story building with custom chocolates and fashion history.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Instead of Sneakers, Margot Robbie Takes Her Hot Girl Walks in a Puff-Sleeve Dress and Mary Janes
She's dressing up instead.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Scores a Winter Color Trend Hat Trick in a Red Sheer Skirt, Sunglasses, and a Vintage Fox-Fur Stole
The star hit the club in a red-on-red-on-red look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
On 'The Penguin,' Sofia Falcone Does Ugly Things in Beautiful Outfits
Costume designer Helen Huang turns the kingpin's crazy-sexy, mob boss aesthetic into a main character.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Alexa Chung's Second Madewell Collection Is Her Version of Everyday Armor
Her second Madewell collaboration just dropped.
By Halie LeSavage Published