The minute the weather begins to cool and the skies turn that familiar shade of overcast gray, I immediately go into my closet and pull out all of my coziest knitwear. I am nothing if not a sweater superfan—I maintain that fall is sartorially the best season of the four—and so many of them come from French cult-favorite sustainable brand, Sézane. The brand’s fall collection is chock-full of luxe-feeling pieces for you to bundle up in right now and to wear for the rest of the chilly months.

The collection includes an array of cardigans and other chunky sweaters that come in a mix of luxe-looking neutrals, fun bright shades, and a few playful prints including a bright red—one of fall’s most in-demand colors —and a few sweet-feeling pastel floral iterations. But the coziness doesn’t just extend to the sweaters in the drop. The brand also included a few pairs of loungewear -adjacent knit trousers, lusciously oversized scarves for you to wrap yourself up in immediately, and some warm-yet-cute fuzzy socks for you to accessorize your look this season. Basically, Sézane made it possible for you to wear your comfiest outfits into the office this fall without looking like you’re wearing something you would normally wear to sit on your couch over the weekend.

Naturally, I’ve rounded up all of the best pieces from Sézane’s fall collection for you to shop right now. Keep scrolling to see all of my picks (some of which I own) and lean into the most wonderful time of the year: Sweater weather.

Shop Sézane’s Fall Collection

Barry Cardigan $120 at Sézane The Barry is one of Sézane’s best-selling cardigans and it's back for the new season in tons of colors including this petal pink, a classic black, a cherry red, and a Barbiecore pink hue. It has a slimmer fit and is made from a lightweight-yet-warm mohair blend, making it perfect for tucking into a pair of jeans for a subtly-French ensemble.

Kristie Jumper $150 at Sézane Or, if you want to add. some *spice* to your knitwear drawer this fall, consider picking up the Kristie Jumper in this multicolored check iteration. The inclusion of the burnt red hue in the pattern makes it easy to style with a pair of coordinating warm brown trousers.

Betty Cardigan $170 at Sézane I'm not saying that Taylor Swift's song, "Betty," inspired this boxy cardigan from Sezane, but I'm also not saying that the song isn't making me want to buy it now that we're in sweater season. While most cardigans are relaxed and slouchy, this one has a more structured fit that elevates it to another level. You can shop the matching pair of knit trousers (keep scrolling) or team it with a pair of jeans and ballet flats for a French girl-inspired look.

Matthew Trousers $175 at Sézane Behold, the ribbed trousers that match perfectly with the Betty Cardigan. The Matthew Trousers are made from 100 percent merino wool and have a high-waisted fit with a long straight leg. The elasticated waistband makes them the office-appropriate version of leggings.

Amiel Jumper $170 at Sézane "Everyone needs a classic crewneck sweater this fall. This one just happens to come in the season's trendiest shade to boot. It also comes in shades like a ballet-inspired pale pink, an icy blue, and neutral shades like black and olive green. I personally own this sweater and can attest to it's comfort." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Louise Scarf $110 at Sézane I'm not normally a scarf person (I don't like how they leave my hair in knots), but this luxe Louise Scarf from the brand is on my wish list. It comes in two printed colorways and is made from a 80 percent Alpaca wool blend for softness. It's practically a blanket and will keep you warm.

Charly Jumper $160 at Sézane On the more fitted side of the spectrum sits this Charly Jumper. Available in three colors—black, cream, and this bright pink—it's made from a merino wool and cotton blend that's soft to the touch and great for layering. The mock-neck silhouette can easily be worn underneath a chunkier knit or a hoodie for added warmth without adding bulk. I will be buying it in all three colors.

Angelie Cardigan $150 at Sézane There's something about this retro-feeling cardigan that I can't stop thinking about. The cool blue hue, delicate V-neck silhouette, and sweet-feeling knitted detail down the front make it a perfet addition to your neutral palette for fall. It's available in four colors: this blue, a grape-tinged purple, a black, and a cream hue.

Leonine Skirt $175 at Sézane I love wearing ribbed skirts in the winter—they're basically a sweater for your legs. This one from the brand comes in two colors: this white option and a mid-toned blue. High-waisted and flowy, it's a great way to wear winter whites without looking too neat and clean. I would personally accessorize with a pair of chunky black boots for a bit of edge.

Martin Trousers $170 at Sézane This pair of pale pink trousers is made from a 70 percent Wool blend and come in several colors (powder blue! Navy blue!) in case you want to add a pop of something different into your trouser rotation. They have a straight relaxed fit and there's a matching blazer that you can buy to complete the look.

Naelle Skirt $175 at Sézane Another day, another knit skirt I can't stop thinking about. this one has a straighter fit and comes in fun colors like this bright purple. It also comes in shades like a deep green, a navy-and-white striped version, and black.

Lexi Sweatshirt $120 at Sézane Sweatshirts do not need to be worn exclusively in the house. This Lexi Sweatshirt comes in both pale gray and this cream and has a slightly cropped fit that's easy to style for the office or with black leggings and sneakers. It's made from : 100 percent organic cotton which means that it's super soft to the touch.

Noah Jacket $245 at Sézane It's jacket season, people! And while I love my black puffer jacket, I've been thinking about this lightweight floral print jacket. I wear mostly neutrals so this is an easy way to add some color during the colder months (a time when my all-black outfits reign supreme). It also comes in a cheetah print as well as a black-and-white houndstooth version, too.

Tadeo Jacket $195 at Sézane I feel like it's my personal duty to tell you that vests are severely underrated in your fall wardrobe. This lightly padded one is cropped enough to hit just above the waistband of your high-rise jeans I love how it's layered over this striped top, but you can just as easily wear it over a white t-shirt or black turtleneck for a more subtle approach.