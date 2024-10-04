Beyoncé Somehow Manages to Make a Business Casual Blazer Feel Decidedly NSFW

God bless Cowboy Carter, because it brought us Beyoncé's best fashion era ever. Since her album's release last March, the singer—who typically stays under the radar—has been squarely in the limelight and serving looks with every public appearance.

Yes, her 'fits have been stylish and appropriately honky-tonk, but the depth of her sartorial superpower goes far beyond that. Beyoncé's ability to make the Western aesthetic feel appropriate for any and every occasion is truly something to behold. It's an accomplishment even the most experienced stylists would struggle to pull off—and, yet, she does it time and again.

Beyoncé flexed this particular skill at the California Crown horse race on Sept. 30, when she showed up looking positively dapper. The "16 Carriages" singer stuck to the traditionally preppy, "old money" look these events are known for—but, of course, she made it feel 100 percent Bey. She was swathed in gray checks, by way of a structured blazer dress and a matching duster jacket. The co-ord featured black buttons and lapels, which she wore over matching micro shorts. It felt decidedly spicy, thanks to a low-low neckline and a super short hem.

The business professional look was befitting of the occasion, given that Beyoncé was there promoting her newly-launched whiskey brand, Sir Davis. She used a glassful of the amber spirits as an accessory—like an absolute boss, I might add. From there, the pop star piled on even more high-contrast additions, including: black-frame glasses, sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps, and a truly massive, wide-brim hat.

Statement hats have become the focal point of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era. Somehow, she's managed to make the one of the world's most flamboyant accessories (the 10 gallon hat) and increase the drama tenfold. Her power.

