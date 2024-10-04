Beyoncé Somehow Manages to Make a Business Casual Blazer Feel Decidedly NSFW
The CEO energy is palpable.
God bless Cowboy Carter, because it brought us Beyoncé's best fashion era ever. Since her album's release last March, the singer—who typically stays under the radar—has been squarely in the limelight and serving looks with every public appearance.
Yes, her 'fits have been stylish and appropriately honky-tonk, but the depth of her sartorial superpower goes far beyond that. Beyoncé's ability to make the Western aesthetic feel appropriate for any and every occasion is truly something to behold. It's an accomplishment even the most experienced stylists would struggle to pull off—and, yet, she does it time and again.
Beyoncé flexed this particular skill at the California Crown horse race on Sept. 30, when she showed up looking positively dapper. The "16 Carriages" singer stuck to the traditionally preppy, "old money" look these events are known for—but, of course, she made it feel 100 percent Bey. She was swathed in gray checks, by way of a structured blazer dress and a matching duster jacket. The co-ord featured black buttons and lapels, which she wore over matching micro shorts. It felt decidedly spicy, thanks to a low-low neckline and a super short hem.
The business professional look was befitting of the occasion, given that Beyoncé was there promoting her newly-launched whiskey brand, Sir Davis. She used a glassful of the amber spirits as an accessory—like an absolute boss, I might add. From there, the pop star piled on even more high-contrast additions, including: black-frame glasses, sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps, and a truly massive, wide-brim hat.
Statement hats have become the focal point of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era. Somehow, she's managed to make the one of the world's most flamboyant accessories (the 10 gallon hat) and increase the drama tenfold. Her power.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Shop Selena Gomez’s Best Fall Outfits from ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Thank you, Mabel Mora.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights
This is extremely Carrie-coded.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her LBD
The Rare Beauty mogul stunned in a Saint Laurent minidress accessorized with a peculiar green pin.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her Sultry Black Blazer Dress Look
The Rare Beauty mogul stunned in a Saint Laurent minidress accessorized with a peculiar green pin.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Victoria Beckham Wears Pantaboots and a Peek-A-Boo Bra for Date Night With David Beckham
She made leggings look posh.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Wears A$AP Rocky's Favorite $4,500 Bag With Tighty Whities and a Fur Cape on His Birthday
Happy birthday, indeed.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes' Wild Patchwork Jeans Are Probably the Most Chaotic Thing She's Ever Worn (Respectfully)
The street style muse delivered her most chaotic fit yet on a stroll in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Brings the Butter Yellow Trend Into Fall With an Affordable Top, Coat, and Jeans
Her take is refreshingly affordable.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Princess Kate Keeps Wearing $3,347 Gold Statement Earrings With a Powerful Hidden Meaning
They have a poignant hidden meaning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Skips the Fall 2024 Denim Trends for a Pair of Classic Banana Republic Jeans
Another win for millennials.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber's Under-$150 J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Is the Center of Her Fall 2024 Wardrobe
Bonus: It's J.Crew
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated