Surviving the colder months often comes down to dressing appropriately. Sure, we all want to get away with wearing no coat on a night out or opting out of fleece-lined leggings with our dress, but the truth is, layering up during the fall and winter makes the chilly weather feel less miserable. The best place to start is by curating a capsule wardrobe of fall essentials—pieces you can mix and match throughout the season with ease. Blake Lively, for one, is a great source of inspiration for styling closet basics and cute fall outfits. Just a few weeks ago, we referenced her monochrome blue outfit (It's called a 'Bloutfit,' if you're wondering) as a masterclass in one-shade dressing. Now, we’re returning to Lively for her foolproof autumn outfit formula: jeans, a blazer, and a pair of staple boots.

In New York yesterday, Lively was spotted with her AirPods in, walking through the city (Blake Lively hot girl walks too, readers). The Gossip Girl star was bundled up in a plaid blazer layered over a cozy navy turtleneck that she styled with light-wash jeans and lace-up Doc Martens hiking boots. By now, we’d wager that Lively’s favorite color might be blue: To complete her quintessential fall outfit, the actor touted her rare denim square flap bag from Chanel (if we could borrow anything in her closet, it would be this bag without question.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Lively’s look isn’t anything out of the ordinary, it does speak to the importance of a fall capsule wardrobe. Picture this: It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and you’ve snoozed your alarm too many times to count, which means you’re probably running late. In these moments, leaning on no-fuss pieces in your wardrobe to help you get dressed is critical to still looking polished without a ton of thought. Take styling cues from Lively, for instance, and throw on a long-sleeved base layer with a wool coat, blazer, or bomber jacket. Pair it with jeans or trousers and a comfortable shoe, and you’re ready for the day.

If you’re looking to build your fall capsule wardrobe or are just in the mood to shop, you’re in luck. We’ve taken a lead from Lively and compiled a few of our favorite blazers, jeans, and boots below to shop. Below, you’ll find Lively’s Doc Martens, but if the grunge-y stompers aren’t your cup of tea, we’ve also added a pair of lace-up black ankle boots that are just as stylish. We’ve also put together some of our favorite options from Madewell and Reformation. Plus, we’ve tested and vetted tons of denim to ensure we recommend the comfiest jeans that you can hot girl walk in, just like Lively.