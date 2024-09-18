Blake Lively Can't Stop Coordinating Her T-Shirts With Chanel Bags and Trendy, Under-$150 Shoes

The 'Gossip Girl' alumnus always manages to make her go-to look feel fresh.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk together in New York City
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Fresh off her rocky It Ends With Us press tour, Blake Lively still managed to look stylish and relaxed on back-to-back strolls through New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds. Perhaps that's because the embattled Gossip Girl star has a trusty outfit formula she can always fall back on when the going gets tough. The recipe starts with a T-shirt and jeans, but builds on those basics with colorful statement accessories—and a few affordable shoes—for a look that feels truly hand-picked and personal.

Take, for instance, the fitted black T-shirt Lively tucked into her wide-leg, distressed black jeans to walk hand-in-hand with Reynolds on Tuesday, Sept. 17. What could have been a standard daytime ensemble is made infinitely more interesting with the addition of a large gold chain charm necklace hung with colorful gems, black platform Ugg clogs with a silver buckle, and a Chanel houndstooth tweed flap bag woven with colorful ribbon.

Reynolds loosely color-coordinated with Lively in a dark gray button-up, olive green pants, brown shoes, brown sunglasses, and a large gold watch.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking together in New York City

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds out for a stroll.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Le Slim Palazzo Jeans
Frame Le Slim Palazzo Jeans

Fits Everybody Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Skims Fits Everybody Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Tazz Platform Slipper
Ugg Tazz Platform Slipper

The previous day, Lively relied on the same outfit formula for yet another jaunt with Reynolds. This time, however, she put a much more colorful spin on the same ensemble, pairing baggy jeans with a pink long-sleeve shirt. For an added flourish, she even matched her top to her pink Nike sneakers and swapped out her black-and-white houndstooth Chanel bag for a navy blue and rainbow tweed edition with gold hardware. Her rainbow charm necklace, however, appears to be the same one she'd don the following day. After all, outfit-repeating doesn't have to feel stale so long as you're iterating some aspect of the look, such as the color palette, shoes, or accessories.

Piggy-backing off the pink in Lively's outfit, Reynolds opted for a navy blue button-up with embroidered pink doves, a navy baseball cap, grey pants, and white Converse Chuck Taylors.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking in New York City

The previous day, Lively wore the same formula with some candy-pink finishes.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Rose Mesa Necklace
Lizzie Fortunato Rose Mesa Necklace

Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker
Nike Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker

The back-to-back outings directly follow an important date for the Hollywood power couple, who recently celebrated twelve years of marriage on Sept. 9. It seems the two are standing strong despite the rumored feud between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, and the backlash around Lively's approach to the press tour more broadly. It just goes to show that in hard times, joy can always be found in the simple act of getting dressed.

Topics
Blake Lively
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸