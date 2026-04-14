Damson Madder Is the Cool-Girl Brand Defining My European Vacation Style
I'm obsessed with the London-based label. Once you see my packing list, you will be too.
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If you're reading this, I'm on an early spring European getaway in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. Rather than rely on the well-worn basics in my wardrobe, I decided to add a little spice to my mostly minimalist packing list. Damson Madder, the It Girl-approved label beloved by several Marie Claire editors, felt like an obvious go-to.
If you're not familiar with the London-based brand, it has garnered a cult following since its debut in 2020. This is thanks to a range of responsibly made pieces, each designed with touches of quirky British flair. Think: ruffled and lace details, unexpected color combinations, and funky, fresh-feeling silhouettes. Several pieces from the lineup offer a variety of styling options, thanks to removable sleeves and pockets, reversible prints, and double-layer designs. Whether it's a pair of structural trousers or one of the brand's many cool takes on a classic trench coat (which are nearly impossible to find in stock), each style feels special, a little playful, and completely wearable—sometimes, in more ways than one. Naturally, it's the only brand I'm shopping before I jet off on my trip.
My Damson Madder packing list is complete with all of the essentials: lightweight spring jackets, comfortable pants, and cool tops in trending spring shades. Take a look at the building blocks of my soon-to-be European vacation outfits ahead, and you'll quickly see why I'm so obsessed with the brand.Article continues below
I always pack at least one pair of trendy jeans in my suitcase.
This red-and-gray sweater is just as cute on the reverse side, too!
From the side bows to the leopard-print lining, I'm obsessed with everything about this trench coat.
If it were to get warm enough for the beach on my trip, this top (and the matching bottoms) would be my dream bikini.
This jacket can be worn full-length or cropped, so it's really the only outerwear you need in your suitcase.
So many It girls I know are fans of this trench coat.
I will absolutely be wearing this head scarf on greasy hair days.
This viral rain jacket is nearly sold out on Damson Madder's site, but I managed to track it down at Nordstrom.
I've been eyeing a pair of khaki pants ever since I found out Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy loved them.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.