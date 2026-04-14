Damson Madder Is the Cool-Girl Brand Defining My European Vacation Style

If you're reading this, I'm on an early spring European getaway in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. Rather than rely on the well-worn basics in my wardrobe, I decided to add a little spice to my mostly minimalist packing list. Damson Madder, the It Girl-approved label beloved by several Marie Claire editors, felt like an obvious go-to.

If you're not familiar with the London-based brand, it has garnered a cult following since its debut in 2020. This is thanks to a range of responsibly made pieces, each designed with touches of quirky British flair. Think: ruffled and lace details, unexpected color combinations, and funky, fresh-feeling silhouettes. Several pieces from the lineup offer a variety of styling options, thanks to removable sleeves and pockets, reversible prints, and double-layer designs. Whether it's a pair of structural trousers or one of the brand's many cool takes on a classic trench coat (which are nearly impossible to find in stock), each style feels special, a little playful, and completely wearable—sometimes, in more ways than one. Naturally, it's the only brand I'm shopping before I jet off on my trip.

My Damson Madder packing list is complete with all of the essentials: lightweight spring jackets, comfortable pants, and cool tops in trending spring shades. Take a look at the building blocks of my soon-to-be European vacation outfits ahead, and you'll quickly see why I'm so obsessed with the brand.

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