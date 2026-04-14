Damson Madder Is the Cool-Girl Brand Defining My European Vacation Style

I'm obsessed with the London-based label. Once you see my packing list, you will be too.

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Collage of models wearing damson madder clothes
(Image credit: Damson Madder)

If you're reading this, I'm on an early spring European getaway in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. Rather than rely on the well-worn basics in my wardrobe, I decided to add a little spice to my mostly minimalist packing list. Damson Madder, the It Girl-approved label beloved by several Marie Claire editors, felt like an obvious go-to.

If you're not familiar with the London-based brand, it has garnered a cult following since its debut in 2020. This is thanks to a range of responsibly made pieces, each designed with touches of quirky British flair. Think: ruffled and lace details, unexpected color combinations, and funky, fresh-feeling silhouettes. Several pieces from the lineup offer a variety of styling options, thanks to removable sleeves and pockets, reversible prints, and double-layer designs. Whether it's a pair of structural trousers or one of the brand's many cool takes on a classic trench coat (which are nearly impossible to find in stock), each style feels special, a little playful, and completely wearable—sometimes, in more ways than one. Naturally, it's the only brand I'm shopping before I jet off on my trip.

My Damson Madder packing list is complete with all of the essentials: lightweight spring jackets, comfortable pants, and cool tops in trending spring shades. Take a look at the building blocks of my soon-to-be European vacation outfits ahead, and you'll quickly see why I'm so obsessed with the brand.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.