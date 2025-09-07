Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers for Crisp White $100 Adidas Superstars

Jennifer Lawrence has a truly enviable sneaker collection, which includes a huge array of Adidas footwear. From her double-leather Taekwondos to her red and white Adidas Originals Tokyo Sneakers—which she paired with a $7,500 outfit—the Oscar-winning actress has repeatedly proven just how attached she is to the sportswear brand. In a solo outing on Sept. 5, Lawrence showed, once again, that Adidas reigns supreme when it comes to the sneakers in her closet.

Photographed walking in New York City, Lawrence could be seen wearing La Ligne's $225 Jenny Mid-Rise Drawstring Jeans, featuring a wide-leg and a puddle-hem. She paired the jeans with a The Row Tori T-Shirt in Cotton, retailing for $520.

For footwear, the Joy star chose a pair of crisp white Adidas Originals Superstar II Sneakers, featuring the brand's iconic stripes. At just $100, Lawrence's sneakers are not only affordable but functional and on-trend.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Adidas Superstar II Sneakers. (Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Additional accessories included a pair of Heaven Mayhem's Sloane Black Sunglasses featuring brown tinted lenses—which retail for $190—and a vintage Fendi Mamma Baguette in burgundy corduroy fabric.

For jewelry, Lawrence selected a $675 Sophie Buhai Constellation Necklace in Onyx, a $3,200 FoundRae Pause Internal Compass Medium Medallion Garnet with Annex Link, and the brand's $11,350 18K Yellow Gold Heavy Open Belcher Chain.

As usual, the No Hard Feelings star managed to combine an exquisite selection of high-low items for the perfect day-off outfit.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Style