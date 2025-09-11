In just 24 hours, I've spotted every Fall 2025 shoe in Marie Claire's trend report at New York Fashion Week. I thought Textured Sneakers might take a minute to appear, but on September 11, Jennifer Aniston proved me wrong.

The Friends alum was spotted in Adidas Sambas sneakers mere hours into Fashion Month's first official day. Her $100 colorway was as classic as it gets: white with red stripes. Even the gum-sole treads felt straight out of 1972, when the football-inspired shoes officially launched.

Aniston's shade marked the perfect introduction to styling Sambas. They looked timeless alongside skinny jeans in a light-wash finish. On top, she draped a black sweater over the shoulders of her white T-shirt. It hid her leather messenger tote, also in black. Instead of the $150 Dune London bucket bag she carried yesterday, Aniston went with a top-flap tote.

Jennifer Aniston approved the Adidas Sambas takeover in a classic colorway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Until now, Aniston was all-in on summer 2025's flip-flop trend. Her trusty Tkees thongs complemented every seasonal staple, from khaki jeans to linen skirts. Could Adidas Sambas be a worthy replacement for her beloved flip-flops? The jury's still out on that one. Her Sambas era is mere hours old.

Chunky sneakers were more her speed in previous years (she was especially fond of New Balance 327s). The extra-heightened platforms were as thick as two Samba soles stacked on top of each other. This gave her toes and heels a bit more support than Sambas. The 327s are suitable for cardio, while Sambas are preferred weight-lifting—or street style posing—shoes.

I'm surprised Aniston didn't board the Adidas Sambas bandwagon sooner. Nearly every star and their mother has a soft spot for the $100 best-sellers. This summer alone, Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Watson, Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae, and Sophie Turner have revived the circa-2022 staple for round two.

Try as other trainers might, the Adidas shoes win A-listers over almost immediately. (Seriously, Turner can't get enough of them.) So, expect another Samba-clad Aniston sighting in the coming days.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Adidas Sambas Inspired by Jennifer Aniston