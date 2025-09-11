Dior has supported Anna Sawai's fashion muse arc since day one. The atelier dressed her for the 2025 Golden Globes and the 2025 Met Gala, eventually promoting her to brand ambassador. With that title comes automatic invites to Dior soirées, including the 57th Street store's grand opening party.

On September 10, the night before Fashion Month officially began, Priyanka Chopra, Kristin Davis, Alexandra Daddario, Ariana Greenblatt, and Sawai all RSVP-ed "yes" to touring Dior's new home in Manhattan. Despite the proximity to New York Fashion Week, the Shōgun star dressed like she was down the street from Dior's Avenue Montaigne home.

Sawai embodied posh minimalism in a white sheath dress and a Lady Dior handbag. Though the square, top-handle model debuted in 1994 (and quickly became a favorite of the late Princess Diana), Sawai carried a version that emanates modern-day appeal. She chose a black model in all its quilted glory, decorated with gold hardware and monogrammed charms. It acted as her plus-one while she admired architect Peter Marino's work on the new store.

Anna Sawai started a Lady Dior trend at NYFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as I know, the evening didn't call for a specific dress code. The only requirement? A Lady Dior bag. Almost every A-lister followed Sawai's lead with a Lady Dior in tow. Priyanka Chopra came straight from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 show, swapping her ombré suit for Dior by Anderson.

Sawai's micro-mini bag complemented Chopra's baby blue sweater and trousers, too. It spotlighted fall's rising plaid trend, also co-signed by Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2025 lines. A satin bow atop her thick neckline mirrored motifs seen on Dior Men's Spring 2026 runway.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in head-to-toe Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Kristin Davis got the memo. The Sex and the City alum channeled Charlotte in a blazer wrap dress, a white button-down, and the Lady D-Joy. The black top-handle style is nearly identical to the Lady Dior, except with an elongated, east-west body. Its handle sparkled with the same 18-carat gold bag charms.

Kristin looked every bit her on-screen alter-ego in the Lady D-Joy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lady Dior has been a constant since its introduction three decades ago, arriving in a veritable rainbow of shades and sizes. Its list of famous fans stretches from Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez and Anya Taylor-Joy to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Considering Anna Sawai and stylist Karla Welch's long history with Dior, we'll hope to see the actress and her favorite bag once again in the Paris front row next month.

Shop Lady Diors Inspired by Anna Sawai

Editor's note: This post has been updated to reflect the Lady Dior bag's introduction year. It has not been altered under Dior's current creative director, Jonathan Anderson.