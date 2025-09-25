Ashley Graham Makes Her Grand Milan Fashion Week Comeback in a Dark Brown Boss Midi Dress

After a few seasons away, Ashley Graham returned to the Milan Fashion Week runway this week—not that her time away showed even a little bit.

The 37-year-old model looked stunning and oozed confidence as she walked in the Boss Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on Thursday, Sept. 25 in Milan, Italy.

Graham wore a dark brown boatneck midi dress with a flowing fabric bodice that gave the dress a cape-like effect as the model and mother of three walked the runway.

Graham made her Milan Fashion Week comeback at the Boss Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Sept. 25, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graham's dark brown, form-fitting dress was accessorized with a simple pair of strappy, off-white, point-toe heels.

Graham wore off-white heels with her dark brown midi dress during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to her beauty look, Graham kept things simple and understated, wearing her brunette locks down and opting for a fairly natural makeup look with a neutral eyeshadow palette and light pink lips.

Graham opted for neutral tones for her beauty look on the Boss runway during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Off the runway, Graham also stunned this week at the the Daytime Beauty Awards. The model shared a picture of herself on Instagram showing off the black, belted midi dress with a high leg slit that she wore for the event.

"Congrats to @revlon on Brand of the Year at the Daytime Beauty Awards — proud to be part of this legacy," she wrote in the post's caption.

As perfect as she might look in the picture, the picture is, like all of Graham's social media pictures, a showcase of her natural beauty. The model has been clear for years that she takes issue with the way manipulated images on social media can be harmful and establish unattainable standards of beauty.

"I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don’t know any man that has to do that," Graham explained in a 2021 interview with the Wall Street Journal . "But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young."

"This is why I don’t post like the 'perfect' Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks," she continued. "There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."

Just last year, Graham touched on issues of body image and representation in the fashion industry in an Instagram post about why she hesitated to appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"When @victoriassecret first reached out, I’ll be honest—I hesitated," she explained in a lengthy caption she penned for the post. "For years, the brand didn’t feel like it was made for someone like me. Their vision of beauty seemed narrow, as if everything they created was for just one type of body—and it wasn’t mine."

Graham went on to explain that she changed her mind after sitting down with people in leadership at Victoria's Secret and seeing "real change."



"They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The curve models weren’t just a symbol—VS genuinely want to be part of the body diversity revolution," she wrote. "They shared their commitment to embracing body diversity in a lasting, meaningful way."