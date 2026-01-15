Bella Hadid Proves She's 'The Beauty' at Ryan Murphy's Red Carpet Premiere With Three Looks
She could do this in her sleep.
We know Bella Hadid to be the ultimate beauty—so, she was a natural choice for Ryan Murphy's latest American Horror Story-style body horror series, The Beauty. She's playing a disease-ridden supermodel in the upcoming FX show, which starts airing on January 21. She channeled her character at the January 14 premiere in not one, not two, but three red carpet looks.
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the L.A. It girl jetted to New York City for the screening at the Museum of Modern Art. She ended her nine-month red carpet hiatus in Look 22 from Schiaparelli's Fall 2025 Couture collection.The blood-red halter neck bias-cut dress featured sheer, diamond paneling down the skirt, which ended above the hem's elongated train.
On the runway, creative director Daniel Roseberry tied silk strands around model Mona Tougaard's biceps, to add movement as she walked. Hadid, on the other hand, left her arms bare, apart from a few oversize Chopard rings on her fingers.
While co-stars Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, and Rebecca Hall posed for photographers, Hadid slipped into her second runway select of the evening: a skirt set from Mugler's Fall 2016 collection. A croc-embossed corset tied the blazer-like bodice and patent leather (also boasting a crocodile texture) mini skirt together. Chopard loaned Hadid the sparklers for another step-and-repeat, while Jude's Fame Pumps completed the look.
Before The Beauty curtain closed, Hadid blessed the street-style scene with one final outfit, courtesy of Saint Laurent. A frequent model from the brand, she had an all-access pass to its latest collections. She and Cuttrell landed on a blue Resort 2026 windbreaker, a $4,700 lambskin pencil skirt, the $4,300 hobo Mombasa Bag, and the Amalia Slingback pumps. Even her paparazzi-blocking sunglasses hailed from Saint Laurent's shelves.
She's the latest celebrity to test the Saint Laurent-led windbreaker trend, following Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and more. And she won't be the last. (Mark Ronson wore one to the 2026 Golden Globes over the weekend.)
The Beauty episodes won't drop until later this month, meaning there's more than enough time for Hadid to deliver a mini press tour. However, fashion fans might argue she did that already with her outfit changes.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.