We know Bella Hadid to be the ultimate beauty—so, she was a natural choice for Ryan Murphy's latest American Horror Story-style body horror series, The Beauty. She's playing a disease-ridden supermodel in the upcoming FX show, which starts airing on January 21. She channeled her character at the January 14 premiere in not one, not two, but three red carpet looks.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the L.A. It girl jetted to New York City for the screening at the Museum of Modern Art. She ended her nine-month red carpet hiatus in Look 22 from Schiaparelli's Fall 2025 Couture collection.The blood-red halter neck bias-cut dress featured sheer, diamond paneling down the skirt, which ended above the hem's elongated train.

On the runway, creative director Daniel Roseberry tied silk strands around model Mona Tougaard's biceps, to add movement as she walked. Hadid, on the other hand, left her arms bare, apart from a few oversize Chopard rings on her fingers.

Bella Hadid looked every bit The Beauty in Schiaparelli at the January 14 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Hadid's gown on the Schiaparelli Fall 2025 Haute Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While co-stars Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, and Rebecca Hall posed for photographers, Hadid slipped into her second runway select of the evening: a skirt set from Mugler's Fall 2016 collection. A croc-embossed corset tied the blazer-like bodice and patent leather (also boasting a crocodile texture) mini skirt together. Chopard loaned Hadid the sparklers for another step-and-repeat, while Jude's Fame Pumps completed the look.

Hadid walked the black carpet once more, this time in vintage Mugler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She traded the model's ankle boots for pointy pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Fame Pump in Black Brushed Leather $630 at thejude.com

Before The Beauty curtain closed, Hadid blessed the street-style scene with one final outfit, courtesy of Saint Laurent. A frequent model from the brand, she had an all-access pass to its latest collections. She and Cuttrell landed on a blue Resort 2026 windbreaker, a $4,700 lambskin pencil skirt, the $4,300 hobo Mombasa Bag, and the Amalia Slingback pumps. Even her paparazzi-blocking sunglasses hailed from Saint Laurent's shelves.

Hadid ended the night in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, as expected. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She's the latest celebrity to test the Saint Laurent-led windbreaker trend, following Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and more. And she won't be the last. (Mark Ronson wore one to the 2026 Golden Globes over the weekend.)

The Beauty episodes won't drop until later this month, meaning there's more than enough time for Hadid to deliver a mini press tour. However, fashion fans might argue she did that already with her outfit changes.

