Jennifer Lopez switched her closet from summer to fall as drastically as flipping the calendar to September. With one fell swoop, she traded in billowy button-downs and linen trousers for moodier counterparts. Even her color palette got an autumnal overhaul.

After a hair appointment on September 16, J.Lo debuted her fresh blow-out in black and brown separates. The color combination, though unexpected after her summer color story, felt so on-brand for autumn in New York. To start, she layered a blue button-down underneath a plunging brown sweater. It was more caramel than chocolate, one of fall's rising neutral shades.

The knit matched a wool blazer in the same cool-toned taupe. Lopez broke up the monochrome with black trousers, which looked surprisingly slim for the wide-leg advocate. The cinched hems remained close to her leather ankle boots, also in black.

Jennifer Lopez kicked off autumn in New York with a seasonal color combination. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A five-figure Hermès Birkin was noticeably absent from Lopez's arm—perhaps to keep it safe from the flying hair dye. Instead, she carried a black leather tote. It's mostly hidden behind her caramel coat, but a gold-embossed bag tag suggested it's her trusty Dior D-Journey bag. The $5,300 east-west tote debuted in Feb. 2025, making its way to Lopez's collection one month later.

Thanks to her endorsement, the large model rarely stays in stock. She's worn the quilted leather purse over ten times, including at her dance studio, on the Office Romance set, and every off-duty outing in between. An iPad Pro served as her only other visible accessory.

Lopez boarded the brown-and-black bandwagon years ago. (Her trench coat dress and Lady Dior bag at Dior's Fall 2024 Couture show still inspires fashion girls today.)

I suspect Fall 2025 lines encouraged her to revive it for round two. Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, Chloé, Coach, and Jil Sander (to name a few) all experimented with the neutral duo on the runway. She didn't attend any Fall 2025 fashion shows, but her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, clearly keep tabs on the catwalk.

A model wore black and brown on the Acne Studios Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The set also popped up on Coach's catwalk days earlier. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tints close to each other on the color wheel are having a moment this season. For proof, see Lopez's brown-and-black set. Same goes for khaki and brown, moss green and black, and navy and black. My recommendation? Start with J.Lo's look and go from there.

