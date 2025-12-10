In the midst of hosting, securing gifts for loved ones, and relishing in the season, fashion girls also need to curate a holiday party look or two. Thankfully, celebrities are here to help. Allow Blake Lively's ruby red dress to take the styling pressure off your plate.

On December 9, Lively RSVP'd "yes" to her second Blake Brown Beauty x Stoney Clover Lane holiday party in a row. Her feather-duster Tamara Ralph set from the day prior passed the festive torch to a little red dress, courtesy of Annina. Unlike Lively's couture skirt set, the Alice Dress is more widely available. (You don't need a top-tier stylist to source it for you.)

For $1,453, the brand offers a sleeveless tea-length dress made entirely of crimson-colored silk taffeta. The made-to-order maxi features a corseted basque bodice, a pleated fit-and-flare skirt, and ruffle trim along the straps and square neckline. It comes in black, ivory, floral, stark white, and ruby; Lively chose the latter, most festive color by far. By going purse-less, she showcased the dress's hidden pockets.

Blake Lively embodied a Holiday Barbie once again in a luxe LRD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gossip Girl alum's seasonal color story continued with pointy pumps. Gold crocodile covered the toe boxes, before rhinestone-trimmed, 3D flowers decorated each ankle's exterior. Cascading strands of crystals stretched across each upper. Other angles revealed their red-bottom soles, connecting them to Christian Louboutin's catalog. Knowing Lively, the one-of-a-kind stilettos have been on her shoe rack for years.

Give it up for her Christian Louboutins, in all their glitzy holiday glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the accessory department, Lively selected bling directly opposite the color wheel, as she so often does. A rare emerald-encrusted necklace frosted her décolletage. Its cool-toned green tint matched her statement rings, which also boasted emerald stones. Even her stud earrings continued the emerald monochrome. Every jewel hailed from Lorraine Schwartz's shelves—the same designer behind Lively's 12-carat, light pink oval engagement ring.

All I want for Christmas are Blake's Lorraine Schwartz sparklers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schwartz's emeralds are considered collector's items among Hollywood's elite. Everyone from Jessica Chastain and Kim Kardashian to Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner has worn emerald jewels from the New York City-based designer. Earlier this year, Hayek attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a burgundy Gucci gown, which juxtaposed her emerald pendant perfectly.

A few months later, Jenner attended the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice wearing a surprisingly similar necklace. The supermodel's style also hailed from Schwartz, but it looked made for her semi-sheer Tom Ford gown. Like Lively, she paired it with the matching drop earrings.

Salma Hayek took to the Golden Globes in emerald Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorraine Schwartz joined Kendall in Venice this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, red and green is a bit on-the-nose for holiday styling, but Lively proves you can't go wrong with the classics. The curated edit below will give the color combination a proper fashion girl finish, just like Blake Lively's.

