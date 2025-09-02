Taylor Swift Styles Her "T" Thigh Chain as a Necklace for the First Time as a Fiancée
It couldn't be more different than her Grammys and Super Bowl looks.
Need proof manifestation works? Taylor Swift sang I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck in Reputation's "Call It What You Want." Now, in her bridal era, she hardly takes her "T" for Travis Kelce necklace off.
On September 2, Swift's fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes, shared a photo of the close friends at dinner in Nashville. I'm a fashion writer by day and a Swiftie by night, so my eyes immediately went to Swift's outfit—specifically her custom Lorraine Schwartz necklace. Though she debuted it at the 2025 Grammys eight months ago as a thigh chain, the ruby-studded piece looked good as new. Natural crimson-colored stones separated the daintiest of rose gold chains, stretching onto a charm with the letter "T." The personalized piece stands for both Taylor and Travis, similar to her custom "TNT" bracelet from Wove Made.
Next, the "Lover" singer accessorized with matching drop earrings, featuring similar pear-shaped rubies. If they're anything like the thigh-chain-turned-necklace, Schwartz custom-made them, too.
Swift's only non-Schwartz style was a Reputation-coded snake necklace, courtesy of Jacquie Aiche. The adjustable Y choker retails for $11,425, complete with a diamond-encrusted closure and a rolo chain. Swift altered the snake-head closure so it hung above her Schwartz rubies. The price tag of her "T" necklace, on the other hand, is still a secret.
While it would've made for a stellar engagement gift, Swift has owned the ruby necklace since Feb. 2025. She created it in collaboration with Schwartz for the 2025 Grammys. Originally, it made headlines as a thigh-grazing chain. (Marie Claire's resident Swiftie-in-chief—and senior fashion news editor—Halie LeSavage flagged its placement as a "Guilty as Sin?" reference.) ICYMI, the "T" pendant dangled below her custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress, also in ruby red. It made up 15 of her red carpet look's 75 carats.
Just days later, eagle-eyed Swifties spotted the chain 'round her neck at the 2025 Super Bowl. Though it had all the makings of a good luck charm, the Schwartz style didn't secure Kelce another Vince Lombardi trophy. Regardless, her Alaïa bodysuit and crystal-covered jorts were a major win.
It's unclear if Swift's sparkler made it into her engagement outfit—the photos captured her Cartier watch and her six-figure ring, but not the ruby chain. Knowing Swift, I wouldn't be shocked if another angle revealed it was present at the time she said "yes." If it shimmers enough for the Grammys and the Super Bowl, it deserves a spot in her wedding look, too.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.