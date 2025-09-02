Need proof manifestation works? Taylor Swift sang I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck in Reputation's "Call It What You Want." Now, in her bridal era, she hardly takes her "T" for Travis Kelce necklace off.

On September 2, Swift's fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes, shared a photo of the close friends at dinner in Nashville. I'm a fashion writer by day and a Swiftie by night, so my eyes immediately went to Swift's outfit—specifically her custom Lorraine Schwartz necklace. Though she debuted it at the 2025 Grammys eight months ago as a thigh chain, the ruby-studded piece looked good as new. Natural crimson-colored stones separated the daintiest of rose gold chains, stretching onto a charm with the letter "T." The personalized piece stands for both Taylor and Travis, similar to her custom "TNT" bracelet from Wove Made.

Next, the "Lover" singer accessorized with matching drop earrings, featuring similar pear-shaped rubies. If they're anything like the thigh-chain-turned-necklace, Schwartz custom-made them, too.

Taylor's "T" necklace shined atop her décolletage. (Image credit: @brittanylynne)

Swift's only non-Schwartz style was a Reputation-coded snake necklace, courtesy of Jacquie Aiche. The adjustable Y choker retails for $11,425, complete with a diamond-encrusted closure and a rolo chain. Swift altered the snake-head closure so it hung above her Schwartz rubies. The price tag of her "T" necklace, on the other hand, is still a secret.

Jacquie Aiche Marquise Diamond Snake Head Rolo Chain Y Necklace $11,425 at jacquieaiche.com

While it would've made for a stellar engagement gift, Swift has owned the ruby necklace since Feb. 2025. She created it in collaboration with Schwartz for the 2025 Grammys. Originally, it made headlines as a thigh-grazing chain. (Marie Claire's resident Swiftie-in-chief—and senior fashion news editor—Halie LeSavage flagged its placement as a "Guilty as Sin?" reference.) ICYMI, the "T" pendant dangled below her custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress, also in ruby red. It made up 15 of her red carpet look's 75 carats.

The Lorraine Schwartz sparkler made its debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just days later, eagle-eyed Swifties spotted the chain 'round her neck at the 2025 Super Bowl. Though it had all the makings of a good luck charm, the Schwartz style didn't secure Kelce another Vince Lombardi trophy. Regardless, her Alaïa bodysuit and crystal-covered jorts were a major win.

Fans spotted it again at the 2025 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear if Swift's sparkler made it into her engagement outfit—the photos captured her Cartier watch and her six-figure ring, but not the ruby chain. Knowing Swift, I wouldn't be shocked if another angle revealed it was present at the time she said "yes." If it shimmers enough for the Grammys and the Super Bowl, it deserves a spot in her wedding look, too.

