The Only Thing Underneath Rihanna's Fur-Trimmed Leather Trench Coat Is Lacy Underwear
Sheer footless tights and pointed-toe pumps completed her New York Fashion Week look.
Rihanna is currently in New York to support partner A$AP Rocky's AWGE Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. For the occasion, the Fenty founder wore a fur-trimmed leather trench coat from AWGE, with lacy underwear underneath.
The singer made a case for leaving your dress at home by wearing an AWGE leather coat featuring a fur-trimmed collar and cuffs. Rihanna accessorized the sleek trench coat with sheer footless tights and black crocodile-print pointed-toe heeled pumps.
Keeping her accessories simple, Rihanna wore a selection of diamond and gold chain necklaces, along with multiple diamond earrings and ear cuffs. Underneath her black leather trench coat, the singer wore a black lacy bra, proving that a dress is always optional.
In her March 2025 Harper's BAZAAR cover story interview, Rihanna revealed how A$AP Rocky supports her with work and family, explaining, "[N]o matter how hard everything is that we're dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he's like, 'Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?'"
Clearly, the couple's romance is built on a firm foundation, and they continue support each other through all of their creative pursuits—including at New York Fashion Week.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.