Rihanna is currently in New York to support partner A$AP Rocky's AWGE Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. For the occasion, the Fenty founder wore a fur-trimmed leather trench coat from AWGE, with lacy underwear underneath.

The singer made a case for leaving your dress at home by wearing an AWGE leather coat featuring a fur-trimmed collar and cuffs. Rihanna accessorized the sleek trench coat with sheer footless tights and black crocodile-print pointed-toe heeled pumps.

Rihanna arrives at A$AP Rocky's AWGE Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Keeping her accessories simple, Rihanna wore a selection of diamond and gold chain necklaces, along with multiple diamond earrings and ear cuffs. Underneath her black leather trench coat, the singer wore a black lacy bra, proving that a dress is always optional.

Rihanna wearing a fur-trimmed leather trench coat, lace underwear, sheer tights, and pointed-toe pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

In her March 2025 Harper's BAZAAR cover story interview, Rihanna revealed how A$AP Rocky supports her with work and family, explaining, "[N]o matter how hard everything is that we're dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he's like, 'Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?'"

Clearly, the couple's romance is built on a firm foundation, and they continue support each other through all of their creative pursuits—including at New York Fashion Week.

