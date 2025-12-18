Kendall Jenner Reveals the Best Winter Shoes to Elevate Your Comfy-Cozy Holiday Outfits

Curating a set of comfy-cozies isn't as effortless as it seems. Just throwing on a matching two-piece is simple in theory, but what happens if you need to leave the house? Enter Kendall Jenner's pre-Christmas combination: the ballet flats-focused solution that elevates even the most laid-back holiday outfits.

On December 17, Jenner's understated, yet festive outfit streak arrived on Melrose Ave in West Hollywood. Her first layers? A white T-shirt beneath a cashmere crewneck. She coupled the '90s duo with wide-leg, sweatpant-ish pants. They're her most relaxed bottoms of the season, beating dark-wash jeans, the stirrup leggings trend, and even yoga pants.

She typically styles a look like this with The Row's City Flip-Flops, but the leather thongs weren't nearly festive enough for December. So, they traded places with crimson red ballet flats. The $890 flats also boasted The Row tags. While Jenner hasn't worn this pair before, the lambskin leather, square toe boxes, and rubber soles looked perfectly worn-in. Knowing Jenner, she'll get her money's worth on the ruby shoes at a holiday get-together or two.

Kendall Jenner dressed up black-and-white loungewear with poised The Row flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats $890 at Bergdorf Goodman

Even a no-fuss lunch required a rare The Row bag, of which Jenner's closet offers no shortage. The model transferred all of her essentials from the Dalia to a slightly more spacious shoulder tote, topped in burgundy alligator. It features the same zipper-less closure and expandable sidewalls as the Marlo 17, which Jenner already owns in black and green. The exact price remains a mystery, but judging by Jennifer Lawrence's $33,000 The Row alligator Lady Bag, it's somewhere in the five-figure range.

The Row Marlo 12 Bag in Leather $4,900 at The Row

If Jenner could constantly live in knitwear sets, flats, and an investment bag from The Row, I suspect she wouldn't protest. A few months ago, her ballet flats traded places with the slipper trend, in a similar shade of red. She hasn't worn those Milla Satin Flats by The Row since August—but with Hailey Bieber's recent slipper endorsement, there's no better time to un-retire them. Plus, the $890 slides would complement Jenner's black-and-white loungewear with ease.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors