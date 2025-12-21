Ariana Grande returned to host Saturday Night Live for her best friend Bowen Yang's final episode as a cast member on December 20, 2025. While the show was undoubtedly emotional, Grande brought her post-Wicked style to the stage, delivering her opening monologue in vintage Vivienne Westwood.

The very same gown—described as a "Vivienne Westwood Pale Blue Silk Taffeta and Tulle Couture Bridal Dress"—recently sold on a resale site for approximately $27,000. The strapless gown features asymmetric layers and exquisite draping made from a beautiful powder blue fabric. The outfit was a perfect continuation of the aesthetic the pop star—and stylist Law Roach—have been cultivating throughout the Wicked: For Good press tour.

Taken from Vivienne Westwood's Fall/Winter '05 Bridal Couture collection, the gown looked as though it was made specifically for Grande. The jaw-dropping powder blue dress evoked Disney princesses like Cinderella, and also felt fitting for the season's Winter Wonderland vibes.

Ariana Grande wearing vintage Vivienne Westwood Bridal Couture on 'SNL' on December 20, 2025. (Image credit: YouTube/SNL)

Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande perform with the rest of the 'SNL' cast on December 20, 2025. (Image credit: YouTube/SNL)

The "Positions" singer accessorized her gown with Swarovski jewels.

Grande's Vivienne Westwood gown wasn't her only SNL vintage style moment. Earlier this week, the actress wore an archival Bob Mackie gown, originally worn by Carol Burnett, to record a series of SNL adverts. Roach acquired the timeless dress from a recent sale by Julien's Auctions .

Ariana Grande Monologue - SNL - YouTube Watch On

As the year comes to an end, Grande's fans will be eagerly awaiting the singer's next style evolution, which is sure to be as inimitable as the last.

Shop Gowns Inspired by Ariana Grande